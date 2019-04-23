‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Is The Crypt At Winterfell Really The Safest Place?

A new fan theory suggests that the Winterfell Crypt could be the worst place to take shelter when the Night King's dead army arrives.

As everyone in Winterfell prepares to face the Night King (Vladimír Furdík) and his dead army in the next episode of Game of Thrones, many of those that can’t fight is being sent down into the crypt beneath Winterfell. However, is this really the safest place for those who can’t defend themselves?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 2 (titled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”) of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As BuzzFeed points out, the crypt was being billed as the safest place in Winterfell three times during Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8. As battle preparations were being made, women and children were being directed to the Winterfell crypt, citing that this is the safest place for them to be. However, as one fan theory points out, the crypt is filled with dead Starks which could, potentially, be reanimated by the Night King or his white walkers.

Mashable also points out the quandary. After all, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) has already pointed out, along with many other characters, that the dead will rise to fight alongside the Night King. They also know that the Night King is able to reanimate the fallen, so to send the defenseless down into the crypt of Winterfell seems to be a major oversight by those who already know the dangers of the dead army. Yet, many are still telling people this will be the safest place to be during the upcoming battle at Winterfell.

HBO

In fact, one Redditor also made the observation that the risen Starks might have already been mentioned in the preview for Episode 3 of Game of Thrones Season 8.

“The dead are already here,” it is revealed by Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) in the trailer.

While this could mean that the Night King is already at Winterfell, it could also definitely reference the dead in the crypt.

Everyone in Winterfell: It'll be safer in the crypt Everyone in the Audience, knowing that the crypt is full of dead people:#GoT #GameOfThrones #GOTS8 pic.twitter.com/OxitjHVGTn — Queen Lamb, First of Her Name ???? (@lambells) April 22, 2019

However, while viewers know that the Night King can raise the dead in Game of Thrones, it is currently unclear how close he has to be to a corpse in order to reanimate it. In addition, the dead Starks could be secured under stone and would not be able to break free, even if the Night King did reanimate them.

So, perhaps, the women and children will be safe in the crypt so long as the Night King doesn’t make it inside the gates of Winterfell. As per usual, viewers will just have to tune into the next episode of Game of Thrones to find out the answer.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 3 on Sunday, April 28, at 9 p.m. ET.