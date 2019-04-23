Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Famous Booty In Tiny Thong Bikini On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski posted a new update on Instagram with a series of four photos an hour ago, but has since deleted it. However, similar pictures from the now-deleted post are available as Stories, with one showing her rocking a tiny thong bikini.

The photoshoot involved flower arrangements, and Emily shared a video of some of the beautiful flowers from set. In addition, she shared a photo of a friend taking a picture of her booty. Ratajkowski circled the girl’s face and noted that it’s her best friend that’s taking the photo. The olive green string bikini bottom was super small, with bunched ruffle accents in the back.

In addition, Emily gave a shout-out to her fellow model friend Gigi Hadid for her birthday. In the photo, Ratajkowski wore a deep red dress with a high cut. Meanwhile, Gigi wore a neon pink ensemble. The dress came up to her neck, and appeared to be floor-length with a high slit on the right hand.

That’s not to mention Emrata’s newest Instagram posts, which featured an Easter theme. The model wore a white bra and a black corset piece with high-cut white bottoms. And notably, she sported black rabbit ears that were bedazzled. Plus, there was an Easter rabbit with sparkly suits and an Easter basket on the ground.

And while Ratajkowski is well known on social media as a sultry model, she’s also a model with strong opinions about women empowerment. She shared some of her thoughts on the subject with Elle.

“Give yourself a break. This is a message that’s super important to me. I feel like women, and young women especially, are just so hard on themselves and constantly comparing themselves. I don’t know if I see that as much with men, certainly not physically. I think that you really want to be the sexiest, the smartest, the most hardworking—the everything…. But it’s also important to realize we’re human beings, and you’re not always going to be all the things that you want to be in every given moment.”

In addition, it’s clear that family is very important to the model too. She’s shared photos with her husband lately, plus she shared a photo of her parents. The Instagram update with the parents involved her showing them a giant billboard. The billboard featured Emily wearing a thong bikini, and she was photoshopped to look like a giant walking around a highway. The Fat Jewish accompanied them to the spot, and can be spotted in the last photo in the series.