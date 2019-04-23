‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Wears Nothing Underneath A Blazer To Flaunt Assets

Being a Playboy model, Lindsey Pelas is no stranger to flaunting her assets to make her fans and followers drool. And since she knows that her admirers eagerly wait for her skin-baring pictures every week, she never deprives them and never fails to disappoint either.

On Monday, April 22, the hottie took to her Instagram account and dropped a sultry picture that titillated the viewers immediately. In the snap, the busty bombshell could be seen wearing blue underwear which she teamed with a white blazer. And as Lindsey deliberately left the garment unbuttoned, it allowed her to provide a generous view of her never-ending cleavage. To top it off, the picture left her fans’ jaws dropped because she wore absolutely nothing underneath the blazer.

In terms of her aesthetics, Lindsey wore a full face of makeup comprising lots of mascara and eyeliner, a nude shade of lipstick, and multi-tonal bronzer to accentuate her features. She let her blonde tresses down and accessorized with a pair of delicate stud earrings to keep it simple and sexy. She posed while sitting inside a car, left her lips slightly parted to exude sensuality and looked straight into the camera in a very seductive fashion.

Within six hours of going live, the hot picture amassed more than 100,000 likes and 16,00-plus comments wherein fans showered the model with various compliments, while others used sexually-explicit sentences to express their admiration for the hottie.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Lindsey has the most wonderful assets in the whole world, while another one said that no matter how many times he looks at Lindsey’s skin-baring pics, he can never get enough because he loves her.

While most of the comments were positive and full of admiration for the model, one fan wrote that he is unable to believe that the model is “genetically gifted” as written in her profile, implying that her breasts are not real. While some people agreed with the commentator, most of the fans only focused on the sheer display of skin and praised the model for her beautiful figure.

According to an article by The Sun, the model — who has a has natural, size 30HH boobs — said that despite the constant back pain that she has to bear because of her boobs, she will never undergo a reduction surgery.