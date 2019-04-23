‘Game Of Thrones’ Writer Speaks Out About That Scene Involving Arya In Episode 2

After the internet goes crazy for a scene involving Arya and Gendry, one of the show's writers speaks out.

HBO’s Game of Thrones has always been controversial. From the gratuitous sex and violence, through to the incestuous relationships between main characters, there is always something for fans to clutch their pearls about. However, Episode 2 of Season 8 has managed to get the internet completely riled up due to one scene involving Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 2 (titled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”) of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, many viewers of HBO’s Game of Thrones were shocked when Arya Stark approached Gendry (Joe Dempsie) and had sex with him on what could, possibly, be their last night alive.

Arya started on Game of Thrones as one of the younger members of Ned (Sean Bean) and Catelyn’s (Michelle Fairley) five children. Over the years, Arya has evaded capture and learned how to kill people. The fact that she has killed several Game of Thrones characters, however, was insignificant to the moment when she took off her clothes and offered herself up to Gendry.

In fact, many people pointed out that there was a very obvious spike regarding Google searches for the age of Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in Game of Thrones.

This chart shows the actual spike in Google searches of “Maisie Williams age” tonight because #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/VJ7n3NmKnp — Dylan Shane Dulberg (@dylandulberg) April 22, 2019

Now, one of the writers involved with Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8 has spoken out about what many people are calling Arya’s controversial scene.

According to Vanity Fair, co-executive producer and longtime Game of Thrones writer Bryan Cogman spoke on the Still Watching podcast regarding Arya and Gendry’s scene in Episode 2.

When questioned about Arya’s sex scene, and the fact that many viewers were shocked to watch it considering they had all watched Arya grow up on the TV series, Cogman was quick to point out that children grow up to be teenagers, and teenagers do have sex.

“I hope none of those people ever have kids that have to grow up,” said Cogman.

“That’s what happens!… Teenagers have sex, guys. Hate to tell you!”

So, how old is Arya Stark?

As Cogman points out, the timeline is intentionally murky. And, part of this is to account for child actors who are aging beyond the current Game of Thrones timeline.

“Obviously, the passage of time is murky on the show for lots of reasons. Tommen grew up really fast… Trying to figure out the exact age of Arya is foolhardy.”

Brian also pointed out that Maisie Williams is currently 22-years-old.

HBO U.K. also took to their Twitter account on the morning the episode aired to help ease people into the notion of a grown-up Arya ahead of Episode 2 airing.

By age 18 in Westeros you should have: – Had a pet.

– Moved out on your own.

– Travelled extensively.

– Had a kill list.

– Pretended to be the opposite sex to evade capture.

– Been blind for a while.

– Ticked at least three people off of your kill list. — HBO (@HBO_UK) April 21, 2019

