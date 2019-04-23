Kristina Romanova Flaunts Curves In Red Thong Bikini On Instagram

It’s been a while since Kristina Romanova’s fans have seen her post a bikini photo on Instagram, but she did so today. It appears to be a throwback photo for Earth Day, or perhaps she’s enjoying herself at Amanyara. Whatever the case, the model sported a red thong bikini, as she appeared to be walking down a rock feature. Her arms were both outstretched, as her face was fully obscured by her hair that she wore down. Behind her, you could see the blue ocean. The hotel that she geo-tagged for the post is a luxury hotel in Turks & Caicos.

In addition, Romanova shared a reposted image on April 11. The Instagram photo was of an ad campaign she modeled for, and she looked absolutely glam in an off-the-shoulder gold dress. The fabric had a ton of horizontal ruffle accents, as she carried a green purse in her hands. Her makeup was done with very bright lipstick, which popped against the rest of her outfit. Kristina appeared to also be wearing a very large diamond choker necklace.

And that’s not all, with Kristina sharing a car selfie earlier this month. She looked fabulous for the shot, as she noted in the Instagram captions that a perk of her job is “keeping” the makeup and hair from the photo shoots.

In addition, Romanova previously spoke with Frivolette about how she got started in the industry.

“My introduction to the modeling business has occurred in Volgograd V.G.models agency. I came there on the advice of friends. They liked me, my pictures were sent to New York. And so things heated up.”

The model also revealed that she thinks “It is necessary to try everything, but in a reasonable way. For example, I have always been against drugs.”

And when she was complimented fo her smile, the down-to-earth model explained that “I’m glad if all is well in my family. So gratifying finding pleasure in the little things. For example, flowers:)”

While many models tend to post quite often on social media, Romanova does keep her updates spaced between days or weeks. But her fans don’t seem to mind at all, frequenting her posts and leaving compliments. Her newest update has received over 3,500 likes so far in six hours, while her ad repost has garnered over 4,000 likes. But when there’s something notable like the Notre Dame fire, the model logged on to Instagram to share her heartbreak over the incident.