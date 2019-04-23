American Model Kara Del Toro Flashes The Flesh In An Animal-Print Bikini

Texan beauty Kara Del Toro is no stranger to flaunting her enviable assets on social media. From posing in see-through lingerie to showing off her body in barely-there bikinis to going au naturel, Kara is surely an expert when it comes to increasing the temperature of her Instagram page.

Following her sultry pic-posting ritual, the 27-year-old model took to her page on Monday and completely stunned her fans by posting a new bikini picture — one that allowed her to put her jaw-dropping curves front and center.

In the snap, the model was featured wearing a tiny animal-print bikini that struggled to contain her breasts while her bikini bottoms perfectly encircled her tiny waist. The model opted for a mocha shade of lipstick and accessorized with a black hat and a few delicate chains in her neck.

She let her blonde tresses down and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sultry pose. Per the geotag, the snap was captured while the model was soaking up the sun at California’s Laguna Beach.

Kara is totally in love with beaches as she wrote in the caption that it is her “natural habitat.” Moreover, a quick glance at her Instagram page shows tons of bikini and beach pics which proves that Kara and beautiful beaches are inseparable.

Within a few hours of having been posted and as of the writing of this piece, Kara’s hot picture amassed more than 31,000 likes and 424 comments, with fans and followers drooling over the hottie’s sexy body and showering her with compliments.

“Simply breathtaking,” one fan wrote. “I can’t get enough of your beauty,” another one said. Her remaining ardent admirers posted various complimentary phrases and words, along with emojis, to express their love and appreciation for the model.

Prior to posting the said snap, Kara sent temperatures soaring by posting a video wherein she could be seen tying her hair up while sitting in a garden, wearing the tiniest bikini top. And as she lifted her arms up to touch her hair, she provided her fans with a generous view of her eye-popping underboob.

The video in question was viewed 138,000 times while fans left more than 522 comments on the post wherein they praised the model’s perfect curves in explicit terms and gushed over her saucy appearance.

According to an article by Fox News, the swimsuit model rose to fame after appearing in Carl’s Jr. ad for their Tex-Mex Bacon Thickburger. During an interview with the outlet, Kara revealed that she should eat healthy food to maintain her body but she indulges quite often — and eats burgers and pizza.