Blac Chyna Promises To Give An ‘Angela White Perspective’ From Now On In Candid Instagram Post

On Monday evening, Blac Chyna took to Instagram to open up and reflect on her past in a bit of a cryptic message. The mother of two, whose real name is Angela White, explained that she is “not proud” of some of her actions, but she is working to become a better person. Chyna also promised to open up like this more in the future and to give fans the real side of her, according to E! News.

The model took a break from her usual self-promotions to share a screenshot to her Instagram feed of a note she penned on her phone.

“Over the last couple of years, you guys have been given a perspective of who I am from the media and people closest to me,” Chyna, 30, said. “I’ve been bullied, humiliated, manipulated, and discredited as a mom!”

Chyna shares a 6-year-old son, King, with ex Tyga as well as a 2-year-old daughter, Dream, with ex Rob Kardashian.

She continued on to share a few recent reflections she has had on her past.

“Looking back at a lot of my actions, I’m reflecting and realizing that confusion is a serious thing. Of course I’m not proud of some of the pain I have caused, and I am working to be the best me,” Chyna added, declaring that “Blac Chyna doesn’t define Angela White.”

The social media star also shared that she is “overwhelmed” by her blessings and promised to get more personal with her fans in the future.

“I don’t talk on things often, but I promise to give you guys more of me. Angela White perspective,” she concluded, thanking fans for their love and support.

In the caption, Chyna added that growth and change are painful, but nothing is as painful as “being where you don’t belong.”

Over the weekend, Chyna shared another real moment to her feed. The mother posed for adorable Easter Sunday photos in a casual outfit with no makeup alongside King and Dream. As the Inquisitr previously reported, she looked happy and healthy as she snuggled up to her children during their traditional family Easter egg hunt.

Chyna has had a rocky relationship with Dream’s father. The two reportedly endured cheating and abuse during their time together, and fought over custody of their little girl for several months. Sources said at the time that Rob was unhappy with Chyna’s partying. Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family and even Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, reportedly felt that Dream would be better off staying in Rob’s care.

Despite the rumors, Chyna appears to have turned herself around. She and Rob revealed in February on Twitter that they are proud co-parents of Dream, according to People. The reality stars split custody of Dream evenly and agreed to end child support payments. Instead, they will each pay for Dream’s expenses as needed and split the cost of schooling and medical bills.