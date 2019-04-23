Ireland Baldwin Goes Braless In White Bodysuit On Instagram

Ireland Baldwin has been sharing an interesting mix of Instagram posts lately, with her newest showing her going braless in a white bodysuit. The Instagram post has garnered over 12,000 likes in the first three hours and shows the model facing the camera diagonally. Her makeup was done with very thick eyeliner and light pink lipstick, plus her hair was slicked back into a low bun. Ireland’s tattoos on her left arm were prominent in the photo, as she placed it in front of her body. Not to mention, she popped her left hip to accentuate her curves.

The model had previously shared another photo from what appears to be the same photo shoot on April 15. In both photos, the model appears to be wearing similar makeup. Namely, very strong blush with a natural look elsewhere. This Instagram photo is less risqué, showing her with her hair combed back and down. She wore an unbuttoned white dress shirt with a stiff collar.

In addition to these photos, Ireland shared an Instagram video of herself working out at the gym several days ago. The footage showed the model wearing a loose black long sleeved shirt and leggings. The model was spotted lifting weights and completing workouts using various workout equipment. A lot of what she was doing looked like hard work, but she didn’t appear to be breaking a sweat.

Speaking of which, Ireland previously spoke with Allure about some of her workout habits.

“I work out twice a day. I love taking classes. I do yoga and take dance in the morning, and then I do cardio at night. I have a schedule.”

And as she continues to pave her path as a model, she noted that “My mom’s very happy she can finally give me tips. She’ll stand in the back at my shoots. She’s always there. And she’ll say, ‘Tilt your head this way…or do this.'”

Her mom is Kim Basinger, who had a successful modeling career, so it’s no surprise to hear that she has helpful tips or two.

“I have a few models that I look up to. Miranda Kerr and Kate Moss are the ones who have remained at the top of my list. Oh, and my mom, of course.”

With that being said, it looks like Ireland is enjoying her time at a beach spot, as she’s shared Instagram Stories including video and pictures. Plus, she’s been sharing a ton of cute dog videos.