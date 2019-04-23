Farrah Abraham Rocks Bizarre Easter Egg Bikini In New Photos

Farrah Abraham spent her Easter wearing a tiny bikini colorful Easter eggs attached.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Farrah Abraham posed for some racy photos in the bizarre bikini during a sunset photo shoot on the beach.

In the pictures, the former Teen Mom OG star wears a nude colored bikini that seemingly has homemade, vibrant Easter eggs attached to both the triangle top and the skimpy bottoms.

Eggs with faces, bows, and other designs adorn the bikini, which leaves little to the imagination, and shows off Farrah’s ample cleavage, flat tummy, and toned legs. Abraham’s lean legs are also on full display in the swimsuit.

Farrah also dons a deep tan, and has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in damp, loose strands, which fall down her back and over her shoulders in the sexy snapshots.

The reality star sported a full face of makeup in the pictures, which included a bronzed glow, shimmering eye shadow, darkened eyebrows, and dramatic lashes. She also wore pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink lip color on her famously plump pout.

Farrah went barefoot on the beach, and completed her unique look with a pair of large, green hoop earrings.

The outlet goes on to report that Farrah Abraham has been giving fans a more in depth look at her life on social media as of late. She recently revealed that she had a meltdown when her daughter, Sophia, forgot that she was a college-educated woman.

“I had kind of a breakdown today, literally like lost it, because Sophia, like, totally forgot that I went to college. She totally forgot, like, what I have my degrees in,” Abraham told her fans in a video.

“Just like, we all know that I’ve worked really, really, really hard. But I’m like, OK, so Sophia totally forgot she’s Italian, totally forgot she travels the world, totally forgot that her mom has a degree in what the focus is, I’m not gonna say, it doesn’t really matter, I guess. Nothing matters! We just all exist,” the ex-Teen Mom OG star stated, adding that she was really hurt by her daughter over the situation.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was rumored that Farrah may return to Teen Mom OG following Bristol Palin quitting the show. However, the single mom confirmed that she wouldn’t go back to the reality series, and is looking towards the future.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by following her on Instagram.