‘Maxim’ Bombshell Rachel Bush Shows Off Assets In Nearly Invisible White Thong Bikini

Once again, Rachel Bush is putting on a sexy display for her legion of social media followers. Over the past few weeks, the brunette bombshell has been taking to her Instagram account to share sexy photos of herself in barely-there swimwear. Earlier today, the 21-year-old turned heads when she posted a photo to her Instagram account in the tiniest thong bikini.

In her most recent post, the wife of NFL star Jordan Poyer quite literally bares it all to fans. The selfie snapshot appears to have been taken in Bush’s closet where she strikes a pose for the sultry shot. In the image, fans are treated to a view of Rachel’s backside, which is fully on display as it spills out of an itty bitty thong bikini. On top, the stunner looks equally as amazing in a matching top that dips below her chest.

Poyer’s wife appears to be wearing little to no makeup in the image and she wears her long, dark locks pulled halfway back in a bun. Like most of her other photos, this one has earned the social media sensation a ton of attention with over 33,000 likes as well as an excess of 400 comments. While some followers replied to Rachel, who said “can’t lose” in the caption, countless others couldn’t help but comment on her beautiful body.

“You will never be able to lose anything gorgeous,” one of Bush’s followers wrote.

“Wow beautiful body love.”

“You are a beautiful cute sweety nice woman,” one more wrote.

But this was not the first sexy photo that Bush has posted over the course of the past few days. Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that the brunette bombshell stunned in yet another bikini. In the photo that was posted to her account over the weekend, Bush and her daughter play in the sand on an unnamed beach in what she calls their “natural habitat.” It’s safe to say that the two are having a good time as her daughter Aliyah shovels sand while Rachel kneels right beside her.

The model puts on a busty display in a skimpy black-and-white patterned bikini while leaning back and nearly spilling out of her swimsuit. Much like her most recent snapshot, Rachel poses as she wears her long, dark locks off to the side. It is unclear if Rachel’s husband, Jordan, was the mastermind behind the photos, but he was not pictured in any of the photos from her account that day.

One thing is for sure — bikinis were made for Rachel.