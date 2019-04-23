‘Knightfall’ Season 2: Recap Of Episode 5, ‘Road To Chartres’

Landry and Prince Louis battle it out to claim Eve.

Welcome to the recap for Episode 5 (titled “Road to Chartres”) of Knightfall Season 2.

Episode 4 of Knightfall Season 2 ended with the announcement by Gawaine (Padraic Delaney) that Landry (Tom Cullen) had thwarted their plans.

Episode 4 of Knightfall Season 2 ended with the announcement by Gawaine (Padraic Delaney) that Landry (Tom Cullen) had thwarted their plans.

Episode 5 then opens with King Philip’s (Ed Stoppard) response — and it is not a positive one. Philip is so furious with Gawain that he banishes him from his services.

This doesn’t stop Gawain’s pursuit of bringing down the Knights Templar. Instead, he approached William DeNogaret (Julian Ovenden) and a plan is devised regarding one of the “false idols” that the Templars worship.

DeNogaret can see the merits of the plan considering he has been advising caution to the king regarding his attack on the Templars. This plan will see the obvious — and legal — conclusion that the Templars are actually heretics and will allow the crown to openly attack them.

Once the plan has been enacted via the creation of a metal skull representing one of the Templars false gods, the king is informed and a legitimate attack on the Chartres Temple is planned. In addition to this, a new weapon has been devised to help bring down the Templars stronghold: bombs.

Larry Horricks / History Channel

As Den of Geek points out, While King Philip’s hatred for Landry is only surpassed by that of his son, Prince Philip (Tom Forbes). Now, Philip has sent Louis away until he has killed both Landry (Tom Cullen) and his daughter, Eve. In the process, Louis discovers the likely location of Landry’s child and heads there immediately.

Landry rushes to the convent where Eve is being raised. Tancrede (Simon Merrells) is with him and they arrive shortly before Prince Louis does. This is lucky because the nuns were ready to let what they thought were Templars into their convent but Landry and Tancrede offer to greet them outside instead.

Landry recognizes the horse Prince Louis is riding even if he doesn’t recognize the prince. He also notes that the “Templars” are carrying crossbows and calls them out on this fact. Luckily, Landry and Tancrede make it inside and close the gates before Louis can compromise the building.

Sister Anne (Claire Cooper) is sent from the convent with Eve and another nun but Louis manages to get inside and a battle ensues. Louis is injured, giving Landry and Tancrede the opportunity to escape.

Larry Horricks / History Channel

Louis, however, continues to track the group and later confronts them at an abandoned Jewish establishment. It is at this point that Louis finds out via Landry that he didn’t kill Queen Joan (Olivia Ross). Instead, Louis’ own father did. While Louis immediately scoffs at the notion, he does latter investigate the situation and discovers that Landry is correct. As yet, it is unclear how Louis will process this information.

As for the woman that Louis has been keeping captive, his wife, Princess Margaret (Clementine Nicholson) discovers her and Louis’ dark secret about killing off the newborn infants.

Finally, Landry and Tancrede make it safely back to the Chartres Temple and reveal that King Philip and Prince Louis have been behind the slaughter of newborns recently. However, there is little time to discuss this as Episode 5 of Knightfall Season 2 ends with King Philip’s army arriving on the doorstep fo the Chartres Temple.

Knightfall returns to the History Channel with Episode 6 (titled “Blood Drenched Stone”) on Monday, April 29 at 10 p.m. History Channel lists the following synopsis for this episode.