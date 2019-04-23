Ariana Grande’s Conical Coachella Bra Prompts ‘Omelet’ And ‘Rhino’ Comments

Instagram has a way with words.

Not everyone appears to be appreciating Ariana Grande’s 2019 Coachella headline. April 22 has already seen the Sweetener singer “attacked” with a lemon, per Cosmopolitan. The choice of fruit was not random. Yesterday’s report from The Inquisitr debunked allegations that Ariana’s $8 million Coachella pay was double that of Lemonade singer, Beyonce’s. Some fans will always be one step behind on the facts.

On April 22, Ariana updated her Instagram. A stage picture shows Grande lying on her back. An arched spine accentuates her outfit. Glittering with a twinkling diamond effect, Ariana’s conical strapped bra matches her likewise shimmering mini skirt. The look is reminiscent of a Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra made iconic by Madonna back in 1990.

While comments to Ariana’s snap are mostly positive, enough bizarre ones are earning themselves a mention. One user managed to compare Ariana to an egg dish.

“she folded like an omelet”

While this comment likely pertains to Grande’s impressive flexibility, others appear more targeted to the outfit itself.

“I thought this was a rhino”

An “omg madonna is that u” comment likely comes from a fan old enough to remember the Like A Virgin‘s heyday. Ariana’s post had racked up over 1.5 million likes within seven hours of being posted.

Ariana does not appear to have needed outfit changes to make Coachella headlines this year. At just 25, Grande is the youngest ever artist to have headlined the festival, per Billboard. She likewise seems to have the ability to bring other artists out of the woodwork. Ariana’s surprise duet with Justin Bieber marks the first performance from the “Sorry” singer in “like two years” – Justin outlined the duration of his stage silence to the crowd, People reports.

Style-wise, Ariana herself admits that she doesn’t always make the wisest choices. A picture posted in March saw the thank u, next sensation confess that “nothing” she was wearing “matches.” With a snowy outdoor setting though, the puffer jacket and layered scarves were likely a better choice than skimpy bras.

Loading...

The conical bra has already been donned by Grande, though. Outfits for her Sweetener tour have largely channeled the singer’s signature high ponytail and over-the-knee boots. Borrowing the “Madonna look” seems to form a pattern, though.

“Omelet” and “rhino” comments aside, today’s update has received feedback from the general public as well as celebrities. Drew Barrymore responded with a string of heart-eye emojis. The Santa Clarita Diet actress also showered Grande with praise before calling herself an “Uber celebrator” of Ariana.

Given that Ariana is both vegan and an advocate of animal rights, comparison to an “omelet” and a “rhino” would likely generate a mixed response from the singer. That is, presuming Ariana has the time to scroll through 8,606 comments. With 151 million followers, Ariana is the most-followed woman on Instagram.