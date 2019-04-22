Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Kyle Demands A Divorce

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kyle is backing out on his promise to Summer. He asks his wife for a divorce or an annulment.

The Inquisitr reported that Nick (Joshua Morrow) spied Kyle (Michael Mealor) kissing Lola (Sasha Calle) at the opening of Society. Summer (Hunter King) was there too, but Kyle had stepped in the back with Lola. Nick demanded that Summer get an annulment after seeing what her husband was up to, but Summer told her dad to butt out of her marriage.

The newlyweds left the big grand opening. At home, Summer complains to Kyle about Nick’s interference, according to She Knows Soaps. However, Kyle tells Summer that Nick caught him kissing Lola, which Summer does not love. In fact, she demands that her husband break things off with Lola and stay true to her. Kyle tells her that he cannot stop with Lola because he loves Lola and nothing will change that for him.

While Summer seems surprised about it, she accuses Kyle of using her just like Billy (Jason Thompson), who slept with her last year as revenge on Nick and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Summer knew going into the marriage that Kyle agreed to it so that she would donate part of her liver to save Lola’s life, and yet Summer thought her husband would get tired of Lola and realize he loves her instead. That isn’t happening, though.

Summer mentions how she had found the heart-shaped necklace in his coat pocket and thought it was for her. She tells Kyle that when Lola flashed it at Society, it broke her heart. Ultimately, Summer accuses Kyle of speaking to Lola in their wedding vows instead of her. Kyle wonders what Summer wants from him, and she tells him she only wants what he promised her — one year of marriage in exchange for her risky surgery, which ended up saving Lola’s life.

Kyle agrees that he can never repay Summer for her sacrifice, but he wants to end their farce of a marriage either through divorce or annulment and move forward as friends. Summer believes that Kyle will eventually grow tired of Lola, and it does not seem like she’s willing to remain on good terms with Kyle if he insists on breaking their vows.

While it shouldn’t be a surprise to her, Summer is clearly devastated that Kyle doesn’t seem willing to live up to his part of their bargain. The biggest question now is if she’ll graciously let him out of it or if she’ll fight for him.