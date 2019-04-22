Sofia Richie Shows Off Flawless Physique In Barely-There Neon String Bikini On Romantic Getaway

Sofia Richie and boyfriend Scott Disick are continuing their incredibly romantic vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Just last week, The Daily Mail shared that the couple jetted off to Mexico shortly after Kourtney Kardashian’s lavish 40th birthday bash. Since they first touched down in Mexico, Sofia has been putting her bikini body on display with a number of sexy ensembles.

Earlier today, the 20-year-old was spotted strutting her stuff in a bright yellow bikini. In the photos that were released by the publication, Richie’s incredible body is fully on display in a swimwear that leaves little to nothing to the imagination. The low-cut top of the suit dips down Richie’s chest and shows off plenty of cleavage to onlookers.

On the bottom, Sofia’s bikini is equally as scandalous with stringed sides that are almost as thin as dental floss. In the photos, the 20-year-old’s rock hard abs and muscular legs are fully on display. The model appeared to be trying to go a little incognito in the photos, rocking a black fedora hat as well as a pair of sunglasses while she pulled her long, blonde locks down in a ponytail.

Scott was also pictured with his girlfriend, soaking up some rays in a pair of black swim trunks. Like his counterpart, the reality star also sported a pair of shades for the outing. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Richie put her bikini body on display yet again but this time in a skimpy purple bikini.

Sofia Richie Rocks Sexy Bikini During Easter Getaway With Scott Disick https://t.co/RvVPlEX309 pic.twitter.com/aKiLTqvVsz — GOB Radio and News Portal (@gobnewsportal) April 22, 2019

The bombshell was once again photographed with Disick by her side as the pair enjoyed an outing with friends on a yacht. The normally shy couple displayed a little bit of PDA during the boat trip, with the 35-year-old lovingly wrapping his arm around his lady. The sun-soaked getaway to Mexico comes amid reports that the pair don’t care about their 15-year age difference.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Disick and Richie don’t care what other people think about their big age difference because they’re totally fine with it. An insider tells Life & Style. that the pair actually laughs at the haters, especially those who say they have nothing in common.

“Let’s not forget that before they started dating Scott was partying a lot — and you don’t see that side of him anymore. He’s never out getting too out of control and that’s because Sofia has created a stable life for him,” the source revealed.

“She loves to plan outdoor adventures for the two of them, like an early evening hike or order in sushi or go to low-key date nights and watch movies.”

The couple has been together for nearly two years.