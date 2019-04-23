Mama June And Boyfriend Geno Remain Together, Ignore Court Order Barring Them From Having Contact

Despite a court order prohibiting their interaction, Mama June and Geno have been spotted together in Alabama, while Geno battles accusations of infidelity.

“Mama June” Shannon and boyfriend Eugene “Geno” Doak are still together, even in the face of alleged infidelity and a court order that forbids any contact, according to The Blast.

“Sources close to the couple,” told the website that Shannon and her paramour have been residing in Alabama following the incidence of a gas station fight between the two.

According to The Blast, it was after the occurrence of this domestic dispute between the couple that Shannon was arrested for alleged possession of crack cocaine.

The site reported that she was charged the following Monday with a felony for possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia. The “controlled substance” was recorded as crack cocaine, while officials documented the paraphernalia as recently used with traces of crack cocaine.

Doak received a domestic violence charge after last month’s gas station altercation with an order to cease all communication with Shannon. Since leaving jail, they have been photographed in one other’s company. Sources said the pair are currently hotel room hopping, with no permanent living arrangement.

Court documents state that prosecutors are in court trying to nail Doak for disobeying the order. They claim there is a surveillance video of him and Shannon at a casino after being ordered not to associate.

The judge would not hear an argument by Doak’s lawyer to drop the order, preferring to discuss the lawyer’s simultaneous representation of Doak and Shannon. The lawyer apparently neglected to divulge this fact. The judge was not impressed, maintaining that the order would stay as is.

The couple’s relationship has endured in spite of Doak’s history of allegedly sexting other women.

The Blast obtained some of Doak’s Instagram messages from earlier in the year, including one in which he sent a woman photos of his genitalia. He reportedly spoke in detail about performing different sexual acts and told a different woman that Shannon was by his side while they were chatting.

The woman revealed to the media outlet that Doak randomly contacted her on social media the day after he was released from jail and told her on FaceTime he wished she were there instead of Shannon, while the latter was asleep in the room.

Sources said that Shannon’s friends and family are aware of this behavior and want him away from her immediately, believing him to be a bad influence.

Shannon is facing up to one year in jail for the felony drug charge, and an arraignment date has not yet been set.

WEtv has not commented on Shannon’s actions, or the outlook for her reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot.