Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Moving To Africa? Buckingham Palace Issues A Statement About The Rumors

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been rumored to be in the process of planning a move to Africa, and Buckingham Palace has issued a response, Yahoo News reports. Unfortunately, the statement raises more questions than it answers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, rumors broke over the weekend that the Royal Family and its handlers were considering moving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Africa sometime after the birth of their first child. Specifically, rumors claimed that the family had also considered moving the couple the Canada or Australia, but decided Africa makes the most sense.

The reason for the purported move? To “get the couple out of the limelight.” It seems like Harry and Meghan are stealing the thunder from the Royals closer to the Throne, especially with all this talk of “Baby Sussex,” who’s due to arrive any minute now. Or to look at it another way, so hounded are the couple by the tabloid press that getting them out of the country might be best for both the Sussexes and the Royal Family at-large.

That’s why sending them to Africa made more sense than sending them to Canada or Australia: the tabloid press would just as likely hound them there as they do in England.

What’s more, the Duke is the Youth Ambassador to the Commonwealth; that is, the list of nations, once part of the British Empire, that are still allegiant to the Crown, albeit ceremonially. Canada and Australia are both Commonwealth nations, but Africa is home to several, whose capitals are all within an afternoon’s flight of one another.

It is exceptionally rare for the Royal Family to respond to rumors, but they’ve made an exception and responded to this particular set. And unfortunately, the non-answer they gave isn’t going to be satisfactory to many royal-watchers.

“Any future plans for The Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles. The Duke will continue to fulfill his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.”

That’s not to say that the couple won’t be spending some time in Africa once Meghan is up for it. As Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, he’ll be expected to make visits in-person semi-regularly. What’s more, Harry is known to be quite fond of Africa. He’s spent good portions of his life living there, according to Town & Country Magazine, and even considers it his “second home.”