Target Recalls Wooden Toys Because Of Possible Choking Hazard

Retail giant Target is recalling nearly half a million wooden toys because they could pose a choking hazard for children.

USA Today reported that the retailer is recalling a number of Bullseye’s Playground brand wooden toy vehicles. The items being recalled include a caboose, Santa in a sleigh, train, police car, firetruck, taxi, digger, and an ice cream truck. The items were sold in individual packages for one dollar and also sold in a package that included an assortment of eight of the items.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website estimated that about 495,000 of the small toys were sold between October and November in 2018.

“There have been four reports of the wheels detaching including a report of a missing wheel when opened,” the notice stated, adding that no injuries had been reported.

The reported added that the toys should be taken away from children and returned to the store for a refund.

The model number of the single packaged items is 234-18-0100 and the assortment pack model number is is 234-20-0189. The UPC numbers on the recalled items can be found on the CPSC website.

Consumers can call Target’s customer service number at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT. They can also visit Target’s product recall page and select “Toys” at the bottom of the page for more information about the items in question.

This is not the first time Target has issued recalls on toys. In 2018, the company recalled Hauck brand Go-Karts because the steering wheel on the go-kart could detach from the unit or break or crack while in use, posing a hazard to young children, according to Target’s product recall page.

The year 2017 was a particularly bad year for Target in regard to recalls. The company had to recall about 587,000 Kids Preferred brand wind-up musical toys, because part of the wind-up mechanism could detach, posing a choking hazard. That same year, over 500,000 water-absorbing toys were recalled because if swallowed, they could cause intestinal obstructions, which could be life-threatening. These toys were especially dangerous because surgery would be required to remove them.

In addition, a magnetic tic-tac-toe game was recalled because small pieces could become detached and swallowed. About 500,000 wind-up toy frogs were also recalled that year because the button batteries could turn into projectiles when being changed.

Parents magazine offers a recall finder on their website to helps parents stay up-to-date with recalls on a variety of children’s products.