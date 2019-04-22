Prince William & Kate Middleton Share Adorable Photos Of Prince Louis Ahead Of His 1st Birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are so eager to celebrate Prince Louis’s first birthday on Tuesday, March 23, that they shared the cutest photos of the their youngest child to the Kesington Palace’s Instagram page on Monday.

As Harper’s Bazaar is reporting, the photographs were snapped earlier this month by Kate Middleton herself and shows the young prince posing in the grounds of the Cambridges’ Anmer Hall home in Norfolk, where the family has been based for Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s three-week school break.

In one of the photos, Prince Louis is wearing a cute blue sweater with the image of dog embroidered in the front, which according to the report is a Thomas Brown “Little Puppy” knitted sweater. Underneath the sweater, the collar of a white shirt folded over its neckline, making him look like a perfect little gentleman. The second post shows Louis in a maroon knitted sweater and navy blue pants.

In all the photos, the boy is sporting a blonde combover and flashing two bottom teeth as Duchess Kate snapped photos on her professional Canon DSLR camera, Harper’s Bazaar further added.

Like many commenters in post pointed out, Prince Louis is the spitting image of his father, the future king of England.

“Looks just like his daddy. Happy 1st Birthday Your Highness,” one user wrote.

“Will really got some strong genes. I don’t think any of the kids look like Kate,” another one chimed in.

This isn’t the first time the world gets to see an example of Duchess Kate’s photography skills. As Harper’s Bazaar pointed out, she has previously shared a number of family photos throughout the years. She was behind the lens for Louis and Charlotte’s first official portraits, as well as a number of other birthday snaps, the report continued.

“Kate is a keen photographer and has enjoyed developing her skills over the years,” a source told Harper’s Bazaar of the duchess, who is an art history graduate. “She’s looking forward to sharing more of her photos over the months ahead — including on the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account.”

The family is said to have celebrated Louis’ birthday a day early on April 22 because Prince William will be jetting off to New Zealand on Tuesday for a two-day visit to pay respect to the victims of March’s Christchurch terrorist attack, the report added.

“It’s been an incredibly happy time for the Cambridges,” a Kensington Palace aide told Harper’s Bazaar of their Easter holiday break.