NFL Star Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Shares Emotional Post Following 12-Hour Surgery To Remove Brain Tumor

This Easter, Kelly Stafford has many things to be thankful for.

The wife of NFL quarter Matthew Stafford underwent major surgery last week to remove a tumor from her brain. According to ESPN, Kelly was first diagnosed with an acoustic neuroma, which is a brain tumor, back in January. The 28-year-old had been experiencing vertigo for a few months before doctors were able to pinpoint what was exactly was wrong. On April 3, Kelly shared a message with fans on Instagram to let them know that she would be undergoing brain surgery which was expected to last for six hours.

Just yesterday, Kelly shared an emotional post with fans with yet another Instagram post to update her loyal followers on the major surgery that she had just endured. To start the post, Stafford let her followers know that this Easter marked the start of a new life for her. The blonde-haired beauty then thanked her followers for the outpouring of support that she has received from fans since learning of her diagnosis, letting them know that their prayers had worked.

“When they opened me up, I had an abnormal vein.. maybe abnormal for other neurosurgeons, but not the one We chose. He had seen it before and written a paper on it. That’s truly God’s work,” she wrote.

“The prayers for my family, I’m beyond thankful for. A six hour surgery went to 12 hours and although they were anxious and scared, your prayers got them through. Thank you.”

She then went on to let her 180,000-plus followers that she is safely at home where she is trying to learn her “new norm” and routine. Though Kelly knows that it will take some time for her to get used to things at home again, she wanted to take a little bit of time out of her day to make sure to graciously thank everyone who said a prayer for her.

Along with the lengthy post, Stafford shared a series of three photos including one of herself in a wheelchair as her husband wheeled her out of the hospital and poses for a photo op. The second video in the series shows Kelly in her nightgown, taking what appear to be her first steps following the invasive procedure. And the last photo shows Stafford on the couch, relaxing with her mom and husband.

Just like her fans have done in the past, they gave this post a lot of love with over 73,000 likes in addition to 4,200 comments. Of course, the overwhelming majority of comments were fans wishing the mother of three well in her recovery.

“So happy that everything went well! We were all pulling for you!”

“Everyone is thinking of you and pulling for you!” one more commented.

Here’s to a safe and speedy recovery to Mrs. Stafford.