NFL Star Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Shares Emotional Post Following 12-Hour Surgery To Remove Brain Tumor

This Easter, Kelly Stafford has many things to be thankful for.
The wife of NFL quarter Matthew Stafford underwent major surgery last week to remove a tumor from her brain. According to ESPN, Kelly was first diagnosed with an acoustic neuroma, which is a brain tumor, back in January. The 28-year-old had been experiencing vertigo for a few months before doctors were able to pinpoint what was exactly was wrong. On April 3, Kelly shared a message with fans on Instagram to let them know that she would be undergoing brain surgery which was expected to last for six hours.
Just yesterday, Kelly shared an emotional post with fans with yet another Instagram post to update her loyal followers on the major surgery that she had just endured. To start the post, Stafford let her followers know that this Easter marked the start of a new life for her. The blonde-haired beauty then thanked her followers for the outpouring of support that she has received from fans since learning of her diagnosis, letting them know that their prayers had worked.
“When they opened me up, I had an abnormal vein.. maybe abnormal for other neurosurgeons, but not the one We chose. He had seen it before and written a paper on it. That’s truly God’s work,” she wrote.
“The prayers for my family, I’m beyond thankful for. A six hour surgery went to 12 hours and although they were anxious and scared, your prayers got them through. Thank you.”
This is a picture of Matthew & I the day we found out. I said I wanted this picture of us, so that the day this was all over, we could look back at this photo & remember. Within the last year, I began to notice things that I thought was just me getting older.. I would show my girls how to do a front roll or twirl in ballet class and immediately feel dizzy & off balance… Things that I had been doing my entire life were now, all of a sudden, difficult. The beginning of Jan was when I experienced my first spell of vertigo..It kept happening & then it happened while I was holding Hunter. Matthew took me straight to the ER. They checked vitals & bloodwork, all were fine.. Several vertigo spells later, Matthew’s team doctor recommended we go get an MRI of my brain to rule everything major out. A few days later we were hit with the results. I had a tumor sitting on some of my cranial nerves. The medical term they used was an acoustic neuroma or vestibular schwannoma.. All I heard was brain tumor & that they had to do surgery to take it out.. so that is what we are going to do & we believe we found the best doctor to do it. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t completely terrified of brain surgery. I am. I am terrified of them opening my head, I’m terrified of losing my hearing, I’m terrified of losing facial function, I’m terrified of far worse things that could happen and I’m terrified that I won’t take the time I need to recover because the guilt I might feel of being absent from my kids for too long.. I am telling y’all this to ask for prayers and support. Things to pray for: -calmness in these next 2 weeks as I know anxiety will run high in myself & my whole family leading up to the day of surgery. -that God be in the room with the surgeons & give them all the guidance, steadiness, & confidence they need. -my safety during and after surgery. -please pray for matthew as I know his nerves will be high during this surgery. I couldn’t imagine being out in that waiting room. Thank u. Thank u for reading this novel. thank u for all your support and most importantly, thank u for your prayers.
She then went on to let her 180,000-plus followers that she is safely at home where she is trying to learn her “new norm” and routine. Though Kelly knows that it will take some time for her to get used to things at home again, she wanted to take a little bit of time out of her day to make sure to graciously thank everyone who said a prayer for her.
Along with the lengthy post, Stafford shared a series of three photos including one of herself in a wheelchair as her husband wheeled her out of the hospital and poses for a photo op. The second video in the series shows Kelly in her nightgown, taking what appear to be her first steps following the invasive procedure. And the last photo shows Stafford on the couch, relaxing with her mom and husband.
Just like her fans have done in the past, they gave this post a lot of love with over 73,000 likes in addition to 4,200 comments. Of course, the overwhelming majority of comments were fans wishing the mother of three well in her recovery.
“So happy that everything went well! We were all pulling for you!”
“Everyone is thinking of you and pulling for you!” one more commented.
Here’s to a safe and speedy recovery to Mrs. Stafford.