Candice Swanepoel Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Strappy Green One-Piece On Instagram

Candice Swanepoel knows how to bring the heat to her widely followed Instagram account, and did just that in her latest sizzling upload that sent her fans wild. The Victoria’s Secret Angel stunned in a sexy one-piece bikini from her Tropic of C swimwear line that certainly turned up the temperature on the social media platform.

The South African beauty took to her Instagram account on Monday, April 22, to share yet another steamy snap of her rocking a revealing bathing suit that flashed some serious skin and did nothing but favors for her incredible figure. The wrap-style green one-piece left very little to the imagination, and barely covered her voluptuous bosom as she lounged on a bench to soak up the sun’s golden rays.

Candice touted her insanely flat midsection and washboard abs in the skimpy swimwear, which accentuated her trim waist with its cutout waistband that sat high on her hips. The cheeky design also flashed her curvaceous backside to the camera, as well as her long, toned legs that she often puts on display when modeling the pieces from her collection.

The 30-year-old added a pair of flat, strappy sandals to her barely-there look, and carried her belongings in a cloth hobo bag that sat on the bench beside her. Finally, to compete her beach day ensemble, Candice rocked a large straw hat that completely covered her face and allowed just the ends of her signature blonde tresses to peak out underneath its wide brim.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret beauty were quick to shower the stunner with love for her sexy new Instagram upload which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 45,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live on the platform. Dozens of her 13.3 million followers flocked to the comments section as well to compliment Candice on her eye-popping display.

“Goddess,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “so gorgeous.”

“Such a bombshell,” commented a third fan on the steamy snap.

The sizzling snap came just minutes after another addition to Candice’s feed that captured the babe taking a swim in a luxurious, crystal blue body of water, which she captioned with the hashtag “#earthday.” The catwalk queen also took to her Instagram Stories to share some beautiful nature shots, as well as share an important message about the holiday.

“Don’t forget, we only have one planet, and once it’s too late she cannot be rebuilt,” she wrote in one addition to her story that also included a link to a website sharing ways to live a plastic-free life. “We are feeling the urgency by seeing sad news every day…the governments are not taking action so we have to take action. It starts in our daily lives…”