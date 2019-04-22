Here’s Why Instagram Thinks Kim Kardashian Just Admitted To Cheating

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now approaching five years of marriage. Despite a relationship dating back to 2012 and three children, Instagram appears convinced – Kim may have inadvertently just admitted to cheating. Not on the guy everyone’s picturing, though.

The social media storm centers around a post (seen below) made to Kim’s Instagram two days ago. The throwback shot shows a much younger Kim and Kanye. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has her gaze fixated on West. A caption stating that she “always had eyes” for him confirms affection on her part.

The snap’s date has been placed at 2011, per The Hollywood Gossip. The media outlet has been collating responses to the post – clearly, by beady-eyed fans. Enough seem sufficiently well-versed in this couple’s relationship history to have spotted something. Namely, that at least one party wasn’t technically single when the picture was taken. One fan pointed towards Kim’s brief, 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries.

“But you were married in this picture”

Another threw out a comment regarding West.

“He was with Amber then”

Complex‘s timeline of West and Amber Rose’s relationship states a split date of 2010. While this places into question the accuracy of “he was with Amber,” the issue of Kim’s relationship status in 2011 is indisputable. As USA Today reports, Kim’s 2011 marriage to Humphries didn’t see a divorce officially come through until 2013.

The Hollywood Gossip proceeds to quote an Instagram user claiming to have witnessed the moment the above picture was taken. “Yep, I remember this and the look they gave each other. I was like uh uhn,” they wrote.

A relationship timeline constructed by This Is Insider states that Kim and Kanye first met in 2003. It quotes Kanye’s 2013 words to Ryan Seacrest regarding Kim.

“I just knew I wanted her to be my girl for a long time. I remember I saw a picture of her and Paris Hilton, and I remember telling my boy, ‘Have you seen that girl Kim Kar-dijon?'”

Unlike Hollywood couples whose on-off status has left them open to explore other relationships, Kim and Kanye have not parted ways since 2012. Following the birth of their first child, North West, the couple tied the knot in a lavish Italian wedding in 2014. The KKW Beauty founder and Yeezus rapper are now parents to two other children, Saint and Chicago. May 2019 will see them welcome a fourth.

Kim has never openly admitted to infidelity. Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, has admitted to cheating on her late husband, Robert Kardashian – with “regret,” per People. News stories in 2019 may still be dominated by Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and Jordyn Woods, but this is one Kardashian nobody expected to see make a cheating headline.