Marie Osmond Honors Late Friend With Heartbreaking Tribute Song She Last Sang After Her Own Son’s Death

The beloved singer last performed the emotional song after her teen son died in 2010.

Marie Osmond recently suffered an unspeakable loss, but she is dealing with it in the way she knows best. Just one week after announcing the death of her best friend Kim Goodwin, the Donny and Marie star paid tribute to him at her Vegas residency, Closer Weekly reports.

Osmond told the crowd at the Flamingo Resort in Las Vegas that she was singing a “very special song” in Kim’s honor, then she made a heartbreaking revelation about the meaning of the song. Marie Osmond explained that she hadn’t performed the song— “Somewhere (There’s a Place for Us),” from the 1961 movie West Side Story—in nearly 10 years. Marie Osmond revealed that she sang this same song on this same stage for her son Michael when he passed away.

“The last time that I sang this I lost my son. Tonight, I would like to sing it one more time because there is a very special person in the audience tonight, and that is Kim Goodwin’s mom, Miko. We love you, Miko.”

Marie Osmond’s son, Michael, committed suicide in 2010 at age 18. Eight months after Michael’s death, Marie opened up to talk show host Oprah Winfrey about the tragedy. Marie revealed that the last time she spoke to her son, he was in a dark place and expressed despair about his life. According to ABC News, Marie told her son she would be there to see him on Monday, but the Friday before her visit, he jumped to his death from the roof of his Los Angeles apartment building.

The day after her son’s funeral, Marie Osmond made an emotional return to her Las Vegas show with her brother, Donny, calling the stage her “safe place. She sang “Somewhere (There’s a Place for Us)” during one of their shows.

Nine years later, on Easter Sunday, Marie Osmond shared the emotional video of her singing the same tribute song to Kim Goodwin, telling fans the song has “great meaning” to her and that she hoped it would bring peace to Kim’s mother, Miko, as well.

“Because I know how hard it is to lose a child, I hoped it would bring her some comfort and joy knowing how much we all loved her Kimmy.”

Osmond also recalled that when she was introducing the song, she felt comforted by the fact that she knows she will see her dear friend Kim again someday.

Fans of the Osmond family were familiar with Kim Goodwin. Marie’s brother and singing partner Donny Osmond posted to Instagram to reveal that Kim started out as the duo’s hair and makeup guru and eventually became like family to both him and Marie. Donny also revealed that in addition to doing hair and makeup, Kim prepared all of the singing siblings’ publicity shots.