UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Tugs At Skimpy Bikini In Beach Snapshot To Celebrate Earth Day

Arianny Celeste knows how to keep her legion of Instagram fans interested. On Monday, the UFC ring girl and former Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to celebrate Earth Day by sharing a sizzling snapshot from her 2019 calendar in which she is rocking a sizzling bikini that puts her voluptuous figure on full display.

In the image in question, the 33-year-old bombshell is kneeling down in the white sand of a paradisiacal beach that features a small island in the background. In her caption, she promised to give out free signed copies of her calendar to the first three people who guessed the name of the island correctly.

Celeste is rocking a two-piece bikini consisting of a pink underwire top that goes over the model’s shoulders, whose straps she is tugging at in the photo, drawing attention to her buxom figure. She teamed her top with a pair of red bottoms that sit high on her frame, helping accentuate her hourglass figure. She is sitting over her legs, which are spread open across the sand in a seductive pose.

The ring girl is wearing her brunette hair in a middle part and down as it cascades over her shoulders and onto her back. She is wearing eyeliner on her top lid, creating a perfect cat eye that intensifies her gaze as she looks at the camera with her lips slightly parted. She completed her look by tucking a tropical flower behind her ear.

The post, which Celeste shared with her 3-plus million Instagram followers, garnered more than 15,000 likes and over 220 comments within just a few hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Playboy model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to engage with her caption, trying to guess the name of the mini island she pointed out.

“Can’t name the island… coz I was too busy admiring the WOMAN that’s front and center on this photo,” one user chimed in.

Among the guesses offered by users include Na Mokulua, Hawaii, and Chinaman’s Hat on Oahu, Hawaii. It is unclear when Celeste will announce the winner, but it is likely she will do it over Instagram.

As The Sun reported last year, Celeste became the first ring girl to earn $1 million in 2017 when she boosted her UFC-related earnings with a number of deals that made her a millionaire.