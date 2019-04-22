WWE News: Two Tag Teams Randomly Split Up And Some Superstar Shake-Up Moves Cancelled

WWE isn't done shaking things up and some of these moves make no sense.

Last week, the WWE main roster experienced a lot of changes as moves were made and superstars were shifted all over the place. Tonight on Monday Night Raw, a new era is set to begin, but it appears as if all of the transactions and changes aren’t quite over. On Monday afternoon, WWE randomly split up two tag teams while also cancelling out a few moves from last week’s SuperStar Shake-Up.

One of the biggest changes is that WWE has decided to split up The Bar tag team which consists of Cesaro and Sheamus. Post Wrestling is reporting that Cesaro is being moved to Monday Night Raw while Sheamus, who has been dealing with a concussion, is staying in place on SmackDown Live.

The Bar has been together since late 2016 and won the Raw Tag Team Championship four times and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles once. No real reason has been given for splitting up the group, but Cesaro is expected to appear on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Along with Cesaro, WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe is also scheduled to appear on tonight’s Raw. Despite missing last week’s Superstar Shake-Up due to being sick, Joe was always scheduled to be moved as reported by The Inquisitr.

WWE also did a number of other moves on Monday, and some of them appear to have been quite last-minute.

WWE

Aleister Black, Andrade, and Zelina Vega were all officially moved to Monday Night Raw last week during the Superstar Shake-Up. Now, if you look at the official page for WWE Superstars, they are all members of the SmackDown Live roster.

The above image is what WWE used for this week’s Monday Night Raw preview earlier in the day. The image below is the new preview picture which has replaced Aleister Black with The Miz.

WWE

According to PW Insider, Andrade and Zelina Vega were moved back to SmackDown Live at the request of FOX. Later this year, the show will be moving from the USA Network to FOX and there was the concern of not having a major Latino star on the blue brand. With Rey Mysterio having been moved to Raw as well, WWE moved Andrade and Vega back.

There is something else behind the move, though, as Andrade is dating Charlotte Flair in real life and the Superstar Shake-Up separated them. The move back gets them together again and as reported by The Inquisitr, Black was also moved to SmackDown to be with Vega who is his wife.

As for the second tag team that was split up, it is Aleister Black and Ricochet who had been working together for a while and even wrestled together at WrestleMania 35. Now, Ricochet appears to be staying on the red brand which officially ends their partnership.

This year’s WWE Superstar Shake-Up is one that made a lot of moves and changes but seems as if not everything was thought out too well. Andrade, Zelina Vega, and Aleister Black are all now members of SmackDown Live. Over on Monday Night Raw, Samoa Joe and Cesaro are both expected to debut this evening, but it’s not yet known if all the moves are done.