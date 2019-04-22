Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Flaunts Cleavage In See-Through Pink Tank Top And Daisy Dukes

Fitness model Anna Nystrom is turning heads in her latest Instagram snapshot. While the blonde-haired beauty is very well known for her popular YouTube page, she has also gained a ton of fans on social media with 7 million-plus followers on Instagram alone. Most of the time, the 26-year-old posts fashion-forward photos on her account and she’s always serving up some incredibly sexy looks for her fans.

The most recent image on her page shows the blonde bombshell posing against a taupe background in a stunning little outfit. Nystrom sports a skintight pink tank top on top with part of it being see-through and the other part is adorned with a flower pattern. The top of the tank has a sweetheart like neckline, showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera.

The YouTuber wears her tank tucked into her short daisy dukes and looks absolutely stunning. To complete the sexy look, the star dons a fresh face of makeup complete with light pink gloss and wears her long, blonde locks down and straight. And the second picture in the post is very similar to the first with Anna is rocking the same exact outfit.

The only difference is that photo number two gives fans a closer look and her gorgeous face as well as ample amounts of cleavage as she spills out of her top. Nystrom also looks into the camera of this particular photo and only gives a slight smile. So far, the image has already amassed a ton of attention with over 39,000 likes and 680 plus comments within just one hour of the post going live.

While many of Nystrom’s loyal fans commented on the snapshot to let Anna know how incredible she looks, countless others scattered the comments section of the post with various emojis. A few other followers commented on the post to answer the question that was posted in the caption — which look do you like best?

“Looking that beautiful there’s no way I can choose you look amazing in both,” one follower commented.

“You look formidable in both, but the first one shows a very natural and spontaneous you. Beautiful by the way.”

“U Are so hot,” another wrote.

Nystrom already has over 100,000 subscribers on her YouTube page, where she posts a wide variety of videos including videos from vacations, workouts, and even one on conquering her biggest fears. Anna also shows fans one video in which she goes skydiving.

Fans can follow all of Nystrom’s adventures on her popular Instagram page.