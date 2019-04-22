Eva Longoria Flaunts Her Insane Post-Baby Bod In Skimpy Red Bikini On Instagram

It’s only been 10 months since Eva Longoria gave birth to her son Santiago, but the actress appears to have already shed any weight gained during her pregnancy. The actress showed off her insane post-baby bod in a sizzling new Instagram snap that was sure to get pulses racing.

The 44-year-old certainly brought the heat to the social media platform in the latest update to her feed, which captured her doing some yoga outside under the warmth of the golden sun. Even more impressive than the balancing act that was her tree pose was her incredible figure, which showed virtually no signs of her most recent pregnancy and was put completely on display for the camera in a skimpy red bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Eva’s swimwear did nothing but favors for her incredible figure, and flashed an insane amount of cleavage thanks to her tiny triangle-style top that was held together in the middle with a small gold ring. The matching bottoms of her barely-there ensemble was even more revealing, and sat low on her hips to show off her trim waist and flat midsection, as well as her long, toned legs.

To complete her summer look, the Desperate Housewives alum added a pair of oversized sunglasses and a straw fedora hat to shield herself from the sun, and wore her dark tresses down behind her shoulders. Behind her in the steamy snap was a portable baby crib, which was possibly where her young son played as she got in her poolside yoga.

Fans of the actress were quick to show some love for newest upload which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 85,000 likes in just three hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds of Eva’s 6.5 million followers flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the stunner’s jaw-dropping display, including her pal Victoria Beckham, who said she was “looking so good!!”

Eva also took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share another snap of her by the pool, this time with baby Santiago in her hands, who looked ready for a dip in the water with his mother.

The actress has been hard at work in the gym working on her incredible figure following the birth of her son, and has shared a few glimpses of her workouts on Instagram as well. Just last week, the beauty rocked a skimpy black top and strappy sports bra as she posed for a selfie to show off her muscles for her followers.