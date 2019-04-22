‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador And Estranged Husband David Beador Head To Court To Finalize Divorce

Shannon Beador is ready to put an end to her marriage.

Shannon Beador and David Beador were in court this week to put an end to their 17-year marriage.

Over a year-and-a-half after the ex-Real Housewives of Orange County couple announced they were calling it quits after years of turmoil in their relationship, Shannon and David appeared in court to hammer out the final details of their messy split.

According to a Radar Online report on Monday, April 22, Shannon and David were seen earlier today as they attempted to negotiate their bitter divorce prior to their court hearing. In the photos, Shannon was seen on her cell phone as she stood in a light peach suit. Meanwhile, David was seen sitting with his attorney.

Since their late 2017 split, Shannon and David have been feuding over the amount of spousal support he should pay, as well as the amount of child support he’s been giving for their three daughters, including 17-year-old Sophie and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

For the past several months, David has been attempting to have the amount of support he’s been giving to Shannon lowered on the basis that his soon-to-be-ex-wife has been making $900,000 per season on The Real Housewives of Orange County, which should be more than enough for her to survive on. David also said that his former partner should be banned from drinking “eight hours before or during the period of time” she spends with their kids.

David has reportedly been paying $22,500 per month to his ex.

According to Radar Online, David has claimed on a number of occasions that he’s tried to settle with Shannon but been unsuccessful. He’s also claimed that the court battle between them has been “destroying our children.”

Following his split from Shannon in 2017, David quickly moved on with Lesley Cook and for the past several months, the couple has been facing rumors of potential engagements and even pregnancy.

“David and Lesley are very much still together, and they can’t wait for this divorce to be behind them,” a source recently said. “They are going to get married soon and want to honeymoon in Paris!”

While The Real Housewives of Orange County cameras were reportedly on hand to capture Shannon before and after court, they were not allowed to film inside of the courtroom.

Beador and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV in July for the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.