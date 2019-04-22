Donald Trump And A Visibly Upset Melania Reportedly Had An Argument During Dinner At Mar-A-Lago

Tensions between Donald Trump and wife Melania reportedly spilled over during a recent visit to Mar-a-Lago, with the couple getting into an argument during dinner in a room filled with the exclusive club’s guests.

As People magazine reported, the tiff took place during a dinner the two shared on March 30, just after the public release of the Russia report. A source told the outlet that Melania was visibly upset and that the two “had words over something” while they were eating in the dining area. It was not clear exactly what sparked the argument or what they two may have argued about. Donald Trump had appeared at a Republican fundraiser earlier that day.

This is not the first time there has reportedly been some tension between the first couple. There have been intermittent reports of trouble in the marriage, including reports that Melania was very angry with the public revelation that Donald had an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly after Melania had given birth to the couple’s son, Barron.

Melania spent some time apart from Donald, choosing to stay in Mar-a-Lago for a week when Daniels appeared on primetime television to spill embarrassing details about the affair.

Melania has stood by her husband amid a series of reports that he had affairs and acted in a sexually inappropriate manner with women. In an interview with ABC News, Melania said the allegations were none of her concern.

“It is not a concern and focus of mine. I’m a mother and a first lady and I have much more important things to think about and to do,” Melania said, via The Hollywood Reporter. “I know people like to speculate and the media like to speculate about our marriage.”

There have also been some rumors that Melania was planning to divorce Donald, much of it fueled by her decision to remain in New York City for several months after Donald first took office. She eventually moved into the White House after Barron completed his school year, but the couple resides in separate wings of the White House.

The White House blasted the report that the first couple had a public fight, with Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, calling it “completely false” and challenging the source to come forward.

“I’d encourage the anonymous source to say such things on the record,” Grisham told People.

Neither Donald nor Melania Trump offered a comment on the report that they had a public fight.