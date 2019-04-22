Fitness Bombshell Ana Cheri Busts Out Of The Skimpiest Bra For Recent Instagram Photo

Ana Cheri is known for a lot of things, and keeping her voluptuous body out of sight is most definitely not one of them, as her millions of Instagram fans will know. Over the weekend, the fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering image of herself in the skimpiest of lingeries, which is definitely set to send temperatures soaring.

In the photo in question, the social media starlet is donning an emerald green bra with an intricate criss-cross of straps that go around her breasts, then meet at the center and tie behind her neck while a few leaf-like pieces do the best they can to cover the model up and censor the shot. She teamed her daring top with a matching bottom featuring three straps on either side that sit high on her frame, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by highlighting the contrast between her small waist and powerful hips and thighs. According to the tag she included with her post, the lingerie she is wearing is from Fashion Nova.

The 32-year-old brunette bombshell is tugging at one side of her bottom as she poses in front of a full-length mirror with her phone next to her chest for a selfie. She is standing with one leg in front of the other, which further accentuates her curvaceous physique.

Cheri completed her sultry outfit with a pair of black bunny ears to wish her followers a happy Easter. The California native wore her brunette hair in a slight side part and down as it falls over her shoulder and onto her back. The fitness model is wearing black eyeliner on her upper lid, creating a cat eye and a light pink shade on her lips.

The post, which she shared with her impressive 12-plus million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 400,000 likes and more than 4,100 comments within a little over a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her physique and share their admiration for her.

“Holy hottness!???? Happy Easter Beautiful!!” one user wrote.

“Hottest bunny everrrrrr,” another one chimed in.

As the Democrat & Chronicle recently shared, Cheri is among a set of social media models who are suing a pair of Rochester strip clubs for “stealing” their photographs and using them illicitly to promote the clubs. According to the report, the lawsuit alleges that the bars and their owners used images of the models wearing revealing outfits and altered them to use in ads that made it seem the women either worked at the strip clubs or endorsed the businesses.