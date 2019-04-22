Instagram Model Sierra Skye Shows Serious Skin In The Skimpiest String Bikini

In her most recent Instagram photo, model Sierra Skye is doing what she does best and posing in a skimpy bikini. The blonde-haired beauty is absolutely no stranger to showing off her flawless figure to fans. Earlier today, Skye wowed fans in yet another photo as part of a collaboration for her partnership with retailer Fashion Nova.

Like she does in many of her other Instagram photos, Sierra looks gorgeous in a tiny string bikini that showcases her body. For this particular photo op, the 23-year-old poses in the bathroom of her home. Skye wears her tresses down and curly while also sporting a little bit of makeup for the beautiful shot. Of course, Sierra’s body is the center of attention in the image while she spills out of a barely-there pink animal patterned bikini.

The top of the suit leaves nothing to the imagination with the stunner spilling out of it and flaunting her cleavage for her 4 million plus followers. And just like the bikini top, the bottoms also don’t leave much to the imagination with the stringed sides showing off Sierra’s stunning figure.

Just a few moments after the post went live, the blonde-haired beauty’s followers have gone absolutely crazy for it — giving the image 33,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments and growing by the second. While tons of Skye’s followers just commented on the image with heart and flame emojis, many others couldn’t help but comment on her smoking hot body.

“You’re really looking so flawless absolutely flawless. Nice pic my dear friend,” one follower wrote along with a ton of emojis.

“THAT IS HOT. GORGEOUS BABY GIRL.”

“Simply amazing! Beautiful and sexy bikini on a gorgeous, stunning, captivating, breathtaking woman with a incredible body,” another Instagram user wrote.

Last weekend, The Inquisitr shared that Skye jetted off to Indio Valley, California where she wowed fans in another sexy two-piece. In that particular snapshot, Skye leans against a tree at Coachella and looks off into the distance. The blond-haired beauty playfully holds her hair in her hands and rocks her signature lip pout, which can be seen from a side angle. The 23-year-old sports a big pair of hoop earrings as well as a red bandana on her neck to accessorize the look.

Once again, the blonde bombshell opted to show off her amazing figure in an itty bitty silver metallic bikini that she nearly busts out of. The bottoms of the suit also leave very little to the imagination with super thin sides and a low cut that exposes her toned and tanned tummy. That snapshot also garnered a lot of attention for Sierra with over 220,000 likes as well as 1,700 comments.

Sierra slays in each and every post she appears in.