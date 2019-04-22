Ariana Madix Slams Lisa Vanderpump For Comments About Tom Sandoval And Tom Schwartz On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Find out how she's lashing out.

Ariana Madix is doing the unthinkable. She’s taking a stand against her SUR Restaurant boss and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Lisa Vanderpump.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s new episode of Season 7, Madix is seen sitting down with her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, and her co-stars, Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder, to vent about some things Vanderpump said while promoting her latest hotspot, the TomTom Restaurant and Bar in West Hollywood, which she owns along with Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

“I saw something that Lisa said and it put me in the worst f**king mood,” she says, according to a report shared by People magazine on April 22. “I got so angry about it.”

According to Ariana, Lisa and the Toms were participating in an interview for a food blog when Lisa threw the boys under the bus after they were asked about how involved they were with the venue.

“The interviewer says, ‘So, you guys have been stepping up and really busy?’ And as soon as Tom starts to say, ‘Yeah, we’ve been working really hard on cocktails,’ Lisa interrupts and she goes, ‘Why don’t you tell them where you just were?'” Ariana reveals.

Continuing on, Ariana tells her co-stars that Lisa not only suggested that the Toms enjoy a vacation in Mexico, but also had the nerve to use it against them as soon as they returned. As fans saw earlier this month, the Toms and their partners, including Madix and Katie Maloney, traveled to Mexico during filming just after TomTom first opened.

Madix was personally insulted by Vanderpump because, as she explained, if she truly believes the Toms are idiots, and she’s dating one of them, then Vanderpump is basically saying that Madix is an idiot for dating Sandoval.

As for Sandoval, he said that while he and Vanderpump are closer than they’ve ever been, he and Schwartz are often turned into “punching bags” for her.

As the scene comes to a close, Madix informs her Vanderpump Rules co-stars that she’s planning to confront Vanderpump about her comments in the most respectful way possible.

The concept for TomTom was first brought to Sandoval and Schwartz at Schwartz and Maloney’s wedding in 2016, but it wasn’t until 2018 when the restaurant actually opened. Since then, it has been a major hit for the area.

To see more of Madix and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.