‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Stretches In Tiny Bikini For New Instagram Photo

Robin Holzken will appear in the pages of the upcoming 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which is set to be released in just a few weeks. In the meantime, the swimsuit model continues to dazzle her Instagram fans with sultry photos of herself while keeping them up to date on what she is up to.

Over the weekend, the Dutch beauty took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself in a black bikini as she hangs out by a pool on Easter. In the photo in question, the 21-year-old model is donning a black top with straps that go over her shoulders, helping enhance her cleavage. The top also features a cutout in the center and gold details in the shape of a heart that adds a whimsical quality to it. She teamed it with a pair of high-rise bottoms that sits above her bellybutton, which has a string of the same heart-shaped details all around its waistband. According to the tag she included with the post, the bikini she is wearing is by For Love and Lemons.

In the image, Holzken is stretching up with her arms interlaced above her head as she looks down at an unspecific point in front of her. In addition to having her arms up, she is standing tall with her legs close together in a pose that accentuates her slim figure, while highlighting her toned abs.

Holzken is wearing her brunette hair in a middle part and down as it cascades straight down over her shoulders and onto her back. The model appears to be wearing little to no makeup in the shot, opting for a more laid-back, natural look.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Holzken shared with her 343,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 12,300 likes and over 110 comments in just a little over a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Dutch model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and wish her a happy Easter.

“Happy [E]aster to you and your family,” one user wished her, paired with a red heart emoji.

“Happy Easter. Lovely bikini and beautiful picture,” another one chimed in.

Loading...

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pointed out, Holzken returned for her second shoot with the magazine, which saw her in an array of different bikinis in Kenya earlier in the year. She began her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit journey in 2019 on Harbour Island, where she was revealed via Facebook Live, the report added.