Kenya Moore Reportedly Returns For ‘RHOA’ Season 12, And NeNe Leakes Isn’t Happy About It

The women will reportedly both be seen on the new episodes.

Kenya Moore has reportedly worked her way back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

After allegedly being booted from the series after Season 10 for refusing to film with her husband Marc Daly, the new mom is rumored to be making a full-time return to the Bravo TV reality series for its upcoming 12th season.

“NeNe signed her contract for next season. She’ll be there for filming, but she is not going to like it,” an insider told Radar Online of Leakes’ thoughts on Moore’s reported return.

According to the report, Moore is scheduled to meet with Bravo in the coming weeks about her return to the series and when she does, she will likely be offered a part-time position on the show. Then, if she delivers drama and allows producers to capture more of her private life, she could be upgraded to a full-time role.

“NeNe is going to be furious,” the source continued. “She hates Kenya so much and she was so mad at Cynthia for setting her up her at the party.”

As fans saw during the finale episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11, Moore made a brief appearance at a party thrown by Cynthia Bailey and Leakes got upset that no one informed her that Moore would be there. So, when it came to preparing for Season 12, producers reportedly planned to lock Leakes into a contract so she would have no choice but to show up to filming, even if Moore was going to be present.

As for what producers are expecting to see out of Moore during The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12, the Radar Online source said the former pageant queen is going to have to film scenes with her husband and not hide any aspect of her life.

“If Kenya really participates and doesn’t storm off and refuse to film, she could likely increase her role on the show,” the source said.

While Moore will reportedly be included in the 12th season in one role or another, the source went on to say that nothing has been made official quite yet because her contract has not been signed. That said, Moore has allegedly been telling people that she will definitely be back on the show.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 will likely air on Bravo TV later this year or early next year, but a premiere date won’t be announced for several more months.