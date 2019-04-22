Instagram Sensation Cindy Kimberly Shows Plenty Of Leg In String Bikini While Riding A Horse

Cindy Kimberly has posted another sultry photo to her Instagram account once again and much to the delight of her fans — she’s rocking another stringed bikini.

As fans of the model know, she was first put on the map by pop star Justin Bieber after he posted a photo of her on his Instagram account and asked his followers if anyone knew who she was. Ever since then, Kimberly’s social media fan base has been growing and growing and now she’s already amassed over 5.3 million follower and counting.

In the most recent photo posted to her account, a bikini-clad Cindy bares it all for the camera. The 20-year-old shared not one but two horseback riding photos with followers and in each one she looks like a bombshell. In the first photo in the series, Cindy wears her long, dark locks over her shoulder and looks into the camera and strikes a pose.

On top, the stunner sports a striped crop top that hits just above her belly button. On the bottom, the model rocks a pair of white stringed bikini bottoms, which shows off her amazing legs for the world to see. Kimberly sits on top of a gorgeous brown horse for the stunning photos as the pair stand in the middle of a body of water.

The next photo in the post is very similar to the first one with the starlet again on the back of a giant horse but this time, she leans back and exposes a little more of her toned abs for the camera. Thousands of Cindy’s loyal follower have taken to the post to give the model props on her latest photo. So far, the photos have already earned the brunette beauty over half of a million likes in addition to 2,300 comments.

The 20-year-old also commented on the photo to get ahead of any potential haters, telling fans that the photo was for a charity shoot and she wasn’t actually riding the horse for pleasure. Other fans commented on the image to tell the tall model how amazing she looks in the snapshot.

“What you see when they open the gates to heaven,” one fan commented on the post.

“I can’t believe you’re a actual human.”

“Okay taking photos on a horse in the water is like my dream & you’re a dream so basically I’m gonna stare at this photo for hours,” another follower wrote.

Just last weekend, the Instagram star was in Indio Valley, California where she was attending the Coachella Music Festival.