Instagram Sensation Cindy Kimberly Shows Plenty Of Leg In String Bikini While Riding A Horse

Cindy Kimberly has posted another sultry photo to her Instagram account once again and, much to the delight of her fans, she’s rocking another stringed bikini.

As fans of the model know, she was first put on the map by pop star Justin Bieber. Bieber posted a photo of Cindy to his Instagram feed, and asked his followers if anyone knew who she was. Ever since then, Kimberly’s social media fan base has been growing and growing — and now she’s already amassed over 5.3 million followers.

In the most recent photo posted to her account, a bikini-clad Cindy bares it all for the camera. The 20-year-old shared not one, but two horseback riding photos with followers. In the first photo of the series, Cindy wears her long dark locks over her shoulder. She looks into the camera lens and strikes a pose.

On top, the stunner sports a striped crop top that hits just above her belly button. On the bottom, the model rocks a pair of white string bikini bottoms — bikini bottoms which show off her amazing legs for the world to see. Kimberly sits on top of a gorgeous brown horse for the stunning photos, and the pair stand in the middle of a body of water.

The next photo in the series is very similar to the first one, with the starlet again on the back of the same horse. This time, however, Cindy leans back and exposes a little more of her toned abs to her audience. Thousands of Cindy’s loyal followers have taken to the post to give the model props on her latest photo. So far, the photos have already earned the brunette beauty over 500,000 likes in addition to 2,300-plus comments.

The 20-year-old also commented on the photo to get ahead of any potential haters, telling fans that the photo was for a charity shoot — and that she wasn’t actually riding the horse for pleasure. Other fans commented on the image to tell the tall model how amazing she looks in the snapshot.

“What you see when they open the gates to heaven,” one fan remarked, evidently awestruck.

“I can’t believe you’re a actual human,” a second supporter quipped.

“Okay taking photos on a horse in the water is like my dream & you’re a dream so basically I’m gonna stare at this photo for hours,” another follower gushed.

Just last weekend, the Instagram star was in Indio Valley, California, where she was attending the Coachella music festival.