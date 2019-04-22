Josephine Skriver Rocks Cheetah Print Bikini And Dangerously Short Daisy Dukes For Sexy New Instagram Shot

Josephine Skriver has been bringing the heat to her Instagram account lately, and her most recent upload certainly followed suit. The Victoria’s Secret Angel stunned her fans with a sexy new snap that was sure to get pulses racing.

The 26-year-old was captured striking a pose by the pool in the latest addition to her Instagram feed. Josephine’s most recent sensual share was posted on Monday, April 22, and offered up a breathtaking scene of luscious greenery — and a luxurious pool — providing a gorgeous background behind her. The model exuded sexiness in the jaw-dropping snap, one in which she rocked a seriously skimpy ensemble that did her nothing but favors.

The Danish beauty sizzled in a sexy cheetah print bikini top that tied together right in the middle of her voluptuous bosom. The garment flashed an insane amount of cleavage — showcasing her toned abs and flat midsection as well — to all of her 5.8 million followers. As for her lower half, Josephine swapped her bikini bottoms out for a pair of dangerously short Daisy Dukes, the denim perfectly hugging her curves. The distressed denim shorts barely grazed past the model’s upper thighs, and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

To accessorize her pool day look, the bombshell added a set of delicate hoop earrings and a stack of bracelets on her wrist. One of these bracelets was her Coachella wristband, a symbol that granted her access to the extravagant music festival. Josephine styled her light brown hair in a ponytail that sat high on top of her head, and rocked a minimal makeup look that let her natural beauty shine beneath the golden sun.

Fans of the catwalk queen were quick to show their love for the stunner’s latest sizzling snap which, as of this writing, had racked up nearly 100,000 likes in a matter of moments. Hundreds flocked to the comments section to shower Josephine with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeouuus [sic],” one follower wrote, while another fan claimed that Josephine was “perfection.”

“You are one of the best angels,” commented a third user.

Josephine has clearly been feeling her looks as of late, as this is the second snap she’s shared with her fans on Instagram today. Earlier this afternoon, the babe gave a glimpse of another one of her music festival looks — one that included a plunging black bra and ornate statement jewelry — as she took in the popular event.