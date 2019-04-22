Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Bikini And Impossibly Tiny Daisy Dukes In Mexico

Supermodel genes don’t seem to be affected by age. At 38-years-old, Alessandra Ambrosio is living proof.

On April 22, the Victoria’s Secret model updated her Instagram. The sunny snap shows Ambrosio soaking up some rays at Twin Dolphin Club in Los Cabos, Mexico. Arms are stretched out, lips are pressed into a pout, and Alessandra appears to be jumping in the air. As her caption suggests, Ambrosio is celebrating a “beautiful day” at the luxury golf resort.

Large cacti and an ocean backdrop might make for attractive scenery, but there’s no denying the picture’s focal point. Tiny denim daisy dukes are showcasing this model’s Amazonian legs. An open cream-colored shirt is likewise flaunting a very visible bikini top (complete with the assets beneath). Given that flashing cleavage was part of Alessandra’s day job back on the Victoria’s Secret runway, today’s level of skin likely falls within this model’s comfort zone.

Mexico appears to have been Alessandra’s location for the past few days. While no reason for the trip has been given, the apparently relaxed setting likely comes welcome following Alessandra’s high-profile appearance at Coachella 2019.

Although not provocative in nature, today’s post nonetheless seems to be raking in the male fans. It also appears to have prompted an unusual response – one fan’s comment suggests having noticed the background cacti.

“Your [sic] tall as that cactus.”

Curves might be what makes Victoria’s Secret models famous, but none are lacking in height. Alessandra is 5′ 9″.

The modeling industry is currently dominated by girls in their late teens and early twenties. The latter appears particularly marked with models taking those teen years to rise to fame. As the likes of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Sofia Richie suggest, the resulting peak occurs somewhere after the age of 20. Despite the competition, Ambrosio isn’t afraid of a throwback shot. In celebration of her 38th birthday earlier this month, Alessandra took to Instagram with an old snap of herself. The pastel-pink lingerie and cake shot may have shown this model in her heyday, but it served as a reminder – Alessandra has yet to see her shelf life come into effect.

Alessandra has 9.9 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by members of Hollywood’s elite, including Nicki Minaj and Chrissy Teigen. As a modeling icon, Alessandra is also followed by high-profile models, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Culpo, and Elsa Hosk.

This Brazilian beauty may be taking a low-key vacation in Mexico, but she’s still getting noticed.