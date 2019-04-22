‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Slams Robert Parks-Valletta, Says He’s Only Known As ‘Scheana Shay’s Ex’

Kristen Doute weighed in on his latest interview on Twitter.

Kristen Doute isn’t happy about Robert Parks-Valletta’s latest interview.

After the actor spoke to Us Weekly about his relationship with Scheana Shay and his thoughts on the Vanderpump Rules cast, Doute took aim at him on her Twitter page by pointing out that his only claim to fame is his past relationship with her co-star.

“I wonder how it feels to only be known as Scheana Shay’s ex?” Doute tweeted. “Congrats on your claim to fame.”

While chatting with Us Weekly last week, Parks-Valletta said that during his relationship with Shay, certain aspects of their romance simply “didn’t work.” He then said that while he likes the Vanderpump Rules cast, it’s “a lot” to be around the entire group at once.

“It’s a lot. It’s just a lot and I have to run a company, you know? And, like I said, life’s hard enough as it is and as much as I like them as individuals, being around them is just exhausting,” he continued.

After his interview was shared, Shay blasted her former boyfriend on Instagram by telling her online audience that she “dodged a bullet” while her co-star, Lala Kent, laughed at Parks-Valletta for having no relevance at all, unless he was talking about Shay and the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Shay and Parks-Valletta dated one another for about six months in 2017 and he was featured throughout the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

Since her split from Parks-Valletta in 2018, Shay has been spending a lot of time with model Adam Spott, who works alongside her at SUR Restaurant, but the couple is not yet committed. Instead, they’ve been involved in a physical relationship for the past several months.

In addition to spending time with Spott during Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Shay was also seen with The Bachelorette‘s Robby Hayes during an early episode but appears to be single at the moment.

As for Doute, she and her boyfriend, Brian Carter, went through hard times during the seventh season of the show but appear to be together today. That said, during an episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this year, Doute made it clear that she wasn’t sure about what the future would hold for her and Carter and told host Andy Cohen that the two of them were working on things.

To see more of Shay, Doute, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.