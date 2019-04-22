‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Familiar Faces Return For Neil’s Funeral

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of April 22 bring many familiar faces back to Genoa City as residents say goodbye to beloved citizen Neil Winters after learning he passed away earlier in the week.

According to She Knows Soaps, actor Dax Randall will return for the funeral as Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) son Moses. Joining him is actress Julia Pace Mitchell who portrays Moses’ mom Sofia Dupre Winters. Also, Angell Conwell, a former girlfriend of Neil’s, Leslie Michaelson, returns to pay her respects on Thursday, April 25.

Shemar Moore brings Malcolm Winters back to Genoa City to say goodbye to his brother. The Inquisitr reported that Moore will give Neil’s eulogy at the funeral. Moore said, “It was just the strangest thing I’ve ever done in my life, let alone my career, just to stand at a podium on set with a camera aimed at you with makeup on and a cast of actors sitting there, and I have to deliver this monologue. The only thing I needed to remember was to call him Neil and not Kristoff.”

Kristoff St. John’s friend and co-star from Roots: The Next Generation guest stars on Thursday, April 25, as the reverend presiding over Neil’s funeral.

Also, Eileen Davidson brings Ashley Abbott to Genoa City the entire week, and she will learn of Neil’s untimely death even though she officially returned to support her daughter Abby (Melissa Ordway) and her new restaurant/club, Society.

Next Monday, April 29, former members of the Y&R cast who portrayed a part of the Winters family but have passed away on the show return for a special unscripted episode to give tribute to St. John and his 29-year portrayal of Neil, a stereotype-breaking character he originated in 1991. Both Victoria Rowell, who was Dru Winters, and Mishael Morgan, who was Hilary Curtis, will appear on the special tribute show alongside Bryton James (Devon Hamilton Winters), Christel Khalil (Lily Winters Ashby), and Shemar Moore as well as other co-stars who shared the screen with St. John to reminisce about the actor’s legacy in daytime and on the soap.

Also next Monday, every CBS Daytime show will feature a memorial to Kristoff St. John at the end while The Talk will air a special episode dedicated to the actor.

It is a week filled with heartbreak and love for St. John, who passed away unexpectedly in his home on February 3. Many people who participated in the storyline reported that fans will be happy with how Y&R, Sony, and CBS honored the late actor.