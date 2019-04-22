‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Slams Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason For ‘Defamation’ And ‘Bullying’

Leah Messer wants David Eason banned from Instagram for good.

Leah Messer has had enough of David Eason’s bullying on Instagram.

In a recent post made on her page, the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three lashed out at Jenelle Evans’ husband for his ongoing bullying and defamation before pointing out that he had already been blocked by Instagram before creating a new page and returning to his rude behavior.

After Messer shared a photo of Jeremy Calvert, her former husband and the father of her 5-year-old daughter Adalynn, Eason asked why his hair was so thin before saying he was likely stressed out from watching Messer “strung out on drugs while texting and driving with kids in the car.”

“Poor babies someone needs to save those kids from this addict before it’s too late,” Eason continued, according to an April 21 report from Starcasm.

In response to her former co-star’s hateful words, Messer mentioned that Eason was already blocked by Instagram a number of different times for bullying and requested Instagram take down his latest account, telling the social media platform that Eason is a “harm to our communities and our families.”

“Get off my page with your threats, defamation and irrational behavior!” Messer later demanded of Eason.

As fans well know, MTV fired Eason from Teen Mom 2 over a year ago after he went on a rant against the LGBTQ community on his since-deleted Twitter page.

Also on Instagram, Eason targeted Messer for allegedly suggesting on Teen Mom 2 that she frequently uses Plan B in place of birth control, which she’s since denied. In a post, Eason said he “wouldn’t expect anything” less from Messer because she is a “dumb*ss” who can barely “form a sentence.”

Last week, after a scene from Teen Mom 2 made it seem that Messer was actually using Plan B in place of birth control, Messer set the record straight on her podcast series, Life Reboot, by explaining that she only uses it “as needed.” Messer then suggested that MTV edited the scene incorrectly by playing a voiceover backward.

“They actually wanted me to make it sound like I used it as birth control, but I was very aware that you don’t use it as birth control. It’s something that you don’t use like that…This is how good they are with cutting episodes…not even accurate the way they cut it,” she told listeners.

To see more of Messer and her family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.