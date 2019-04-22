You Can Now Get Your Caffeine Fix With Coffee Gummy Bears

'Get buzzed with the world's first coffee-infused, caffeinated candy gummy bears.'

One candy store is giving new meaning to the sugary goodness known as gummy bears. Sugarfina, the “ultimate candy store for adults,” has added caffeinated gummy bears to their line of products.

The company teamed up with Alfred Coffee on the endeavor, and on their website invites customers to “Get buzzed with the world’s first coffee-infused, caffeinated candy gummy bears.”

The “classic Cold Brew Bears,” flavored with Alfred’s Coffee cold brew blend, can be purchased in tumblers that include an “eco-friendly paper straw” or in bags. Prices for the concoctions run from $25 to $14.

Each serving of the Cold Brew Bears in the tumbler reportedly contains 60mg caffeine, which Sugarfina says is equal to one shot of espresso. The Iced Vanilla Latte Bears have about the same amount of caffeine as a half-shot of espresso. A bag of the delicious gummy candies has about 180mg of caffeine, equivalent to about three shots of espresso.

For those interested in more than a caffeine buzz, the company also makes Bourbon Cold Brew Bears, infused with a splash of bourbon for a “boozy treat.”

The company offers other varieties of adult gummy bears, which include best-sellers Champagne Bears, “Green Juice” Bears, Rosé Roses, and Tequilla Grapefruit Sours.

The company even has a vending machine at Alfred’s Coffee in Los Angeles for those interested in stocking up on the treats.

But First, Coffee☕️Candy + cold brew = true ❤️We've teamed up with @alfredcoffee to bring you the world's first caffeinated #coldbrewbears????Now you can have your Alfred cold brew and eat it, too????https://t.co/JtHBgJH58p#alfred❤️sugarfina #butfirstcoffee pic.twitter.com/yQ3ETfVmNn — Sugarfina (@sugarfina) April 22, 2019

“We’re so excited to partner with our L.A. neighbor Alfred Coffee to create the world’s first-ever coffee-infused gummy bears,” said Rosie Resnick, Sugarfina co-founder and co-CEO, People reported.

“With this collaboration, we’re combining two of our favorite pick-me-ups—candy and caffeine—in a delicious and adorable gummy bear collection.”

Rosie and Josh Resnick founded Sugarfina in 2012. Once only located in Los Angeles, the company now has more than 24 stores across the U.S. and Canada.

In an interview with Forbes, Resnick said that after she and her husband went to see Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, they became “obsessed” with the idea of a candy store for grownups. They said that since nothing like gummy bears for grownups existed in the U.S., they had the “crazy” idea to invent it themselves.

It may have seemed like a crazy idea, but it has certainly paid off for the couple. It seems their specialty gummy bears are a big hit. According to Forbes, the company made almost $25 million in revenue in 2016. In 2017, the company doubled that with a revenue of over $50 million.