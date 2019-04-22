Rob Kardashian’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Dream Hunts For Easter Eggs In Adorable Instagram Video

It looks like Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, celebrated Easter Sunday with her mother, Blac Chyna. The little girl joined in on a fun Easter tradition over the weekend — an egg hunt! Chyna shared sweet photos and videos of the event — which also included her 6-year-old son — on Instagram later that day, showing off her beautiful family. The holiday celebration comes just weeks after Chyna and Rob agreed to split custody of Dream evenly, and to cease Rob’s child support payments.

The video on Chyna’s Instagram feed shows Dream, 2, in a sleeveless tie-dye dress. Dream’s hair is also pulled up in a bun. The little girl ran off with her Easter basket as her mother helped her find a few eggs. Dream found a few sprawled out on a picnic table, but she only seemed to want the candy inside.

Meanwhile, as Dream focused on her candy, her older brother — King — popped in to steal one of her eggs. Chyna laughed as he ran off with the plastic treat, evidently in search of more. Finally, to keep everyone focused, Chyna shouted that whoever found the empty eggs would receive $100. That is quite the incentive!

“The hunt begins,” Chyna captioned the video.

The clip currently has over 800,000 views, as of this writing. In the comments section, fans and friends took note of Dream’s adorable determination.

“Dreamy like let me eat my candy now,” one user wrote. “Too cute!”

“Baby girl just wanted to eat her candy. She didn’t care what ya’ll had going on lol,” another said.

In another photo series on Chyna’s feed, the mother of two posed with her kids for some lovely Easter Sunday photos. One shot showed Dream kissing Chyna on the cheek as the model smiled brightly. Blac Chyna was captured while wearing a matching neon yellow cropped turtleneck and leggings. Her hair was placed in a bun, and she wore only light makeup.

Another photo showed Dream flashing a precious smile at the camera as she held up an open egg with candy inside.

“Unbreakable bond,” Chyna captioned an Instagram photo of King and Dream posing beside her.

It is unclear where Rob was during the Easter egg hunt, but according to sources close to the former couple, he and Chyna have been very civil with each other recently. In March, it was revealed that the co-parents finally reached an agreement in which Rob and Chyna would have equal custody of Dream, according to TMZ.

Rob no longer has to pay $20,000 a month in child support. He and the model will pay for the little girl’s expenses, as needed, when she is in their care. In addition, the parents will split expenses like school fees and medical bills evenly.