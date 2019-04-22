‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 14 Premiere Date May Have Just Been Leaked By A Cast Member

Did Emily Simpson just leak some top secret info?!

Emily Simpson may have just leaked the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 premiere date.

After Vicki Gunvalson said weeks ago on Instagram that the series would likely be returning to Bravo TV in “July or August,” Simpson offered a new update after being questioned by a fan on her own Instagram page.

On April 21, OK! Magazine shared details of an exchange between Simpson, who joined the cast last year for Season 13, and a fan.

“When does the next season air?” the fan asked.

“This summer!” Simpson replied.

Simpson then took things one step further and noted that while Gunvalson said the 14th season would begin airing in “July or August,” the official date would “most likely” be set for sometime in July.

As fans online have seen, the ladies of Season 14, including Gunvalson and Simpson and the other returning members of the show, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Kelly Dodd, began filming the new season in February of this year.

The women were also seen filming scenes with the show’s rumored new star, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, a mother of seven from Newport Beach, California, in Orange County and in Las Vegas, where the ladies enjoyed a girls’ trip several weeks ago.

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s 14th season has been making headlines in recent months due to the controversial alleged demotion of its longest-running star, Gunvalson.

In February, after rumors claimed she would be taking on a lesser role for Season 14, a Radar Online insider told readers she had become a “complete nightmare” on set as she reportedly made an effort to regain her full-time position.

“Vicki has been a total pain in the a** during the first few filming sessions that she has been back on set,” a source close to the production said. “She is throwing temper tantrums and starting fights because she is terrified of getting booted from the show. She knows that she has to bring the drama and she’s been doing just that.”

“They are all non-organic fights and she is taking each one to a whole new level. It is so obvious to everyone what she is trying to do,” the insider added.

While Gunvalson has already taken a major pay cut, the source went on to say that she isn’t going down without a fight and had plans to “whoop it up like never before” during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14.