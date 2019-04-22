Megyn Kelly Stuns In Barely-There Black Bikini

Megyn Kelly may no longer be working at NBC, but she has been putting in work at the gym. The former Fox News anchor was spotted sporting a skimpy bikini this week as she had some fun in the sun.

According to TMZ, Megyn Kelly was photographed by paparazzi as she tried her hand at paddle boarding while celebrating the Easter holiday in the Bahamas.

The anchor was spotted wearing a skimpy black string bikini, one which included a classic triangle top and golden embellishments.

Kelly had her short blonde hair slicked back as it blew in the wind while she paddled around the Bahamas over the weekend. She sported a tan and a minimal makeup look in the photos. Her makeup look included a bit of blush and a nude lip.

Megyn didn’t appear to wear any jewelry while frolicking in the ocean. However, she did have her toenails painted a dark maroon color as she flashed a huge smile, and showed off her flat tummy, toned arms, and insane abs.

The outlet reports that since being ousted from NBC last fall, Kelly has not been on the air. However, she did claim that she will be on TV again sometime in 2019.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Megyn Kelly wants to return to television, but is having some difficulty finding a network that is willing to hire her.

Sources told Radar Online back in February that Megyn is eager to get back to work, but a figurative wall has seemingly been erected between her and potential employers.

“She’s taking meetings, but no big outlets want her,” an insider told the outlet.

Another source told Page Six that Kelly has been “emotionally scarred” by her exit from NBC, but also that she wants to return to television in order to cover the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

As many fans already know, Megyn was given the boot by NBC, but was still paid the full $69 million she was owed on her contract by the network.

She has largely laid low since leaving the network, as insider claim she’s been spending a lot of time with her family — and even served jury duty following the scandal which saw her exit the spotlight.

Rumors have also circulated that Kelly reached out to disgraced Today Show anchor, Matt Lauer, to see if he would be interested in doing a new morning show with her.

For now, it seems Megyn Kelly is enjoying life while she figures out her next move.