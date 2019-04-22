Sommer Ray Flaunts Sultry Side In Pink Bikini, Goes Makeup-Free In Instagram Snap

Instagram model Sommer Ray seemingly had a blast rocking out at Coachella this past weekend. She shared quite a few posts to her social media pages throughout the experience, and her latest has her followers going wild.

On Sunday, Sommer shared a couple of shots to Instagram showing her in a gorgeous pink bikini. She touted that she had gone makeup-free in this one and as is often the case, she was wearing one of her own swimsuit designs.

Ray has developed a fashion line that includes athletic wear, swimwear, and even some footwear. This pink bikini appears to be her basic triangle bra bikini top and the matching skinny high-cut bottoms. The cut of the top gives Sommer the chance to flaunt her cleavage, and her pose reveals sexy glimpses of the rest of her curves.

Sommer’s hair is swept over one side of her face and hangs in curls over one shoulder. While she went sans makeup in this post, but she did wear quite a few rings, a bracelet, earrings, and a couple of necklaces and had her nails done up beautifully.

The Instagram fitness model has 20.6 million followers on the social media site, and Sommer’s fans go wild over everything she posts. In just a day since this pair of bikini shots went up on Ray’s page, it has snagged nearly 965,000 likes. It’s not at all unusual for her photos to get more than 1 million likes, and this one will surely top that.

Loading...

In addition, Sommer’s bikini snaps received more than 4,600 comments already. Fans called her a freaking goddess, beautiful, and inspirational, and Ray shared a few additional sexy shots over the weekend via her Instagram Stories. She is definitely having a blast promoting her latest projects and her followers are excited to see how much she has in the works right now.

As The Inquisitr shared, Sommer recently did a video featuring a number of her new swimsuits and that clip has garnered nearly 4 million views at this point. This new pink bikini was one of the ones she donned as she shook her booty and between that clip and this new post, it seems likely this will quickly become a very popular piece.

Sommer Ray manages to exude confidence in spades no matter what she’s wearing, both with makeup and without. She has become known in great part for her curvy derriere, but this pink bikini featured in her latest photos shows that she’s got more than just a famous booty that tantalizes her followers.