Ariana Grande Rocks Skimpy Bra In Racy New Instagram Snap

She just finished what has probably been her biggest gig to date, so it’s no wonder Ariana Grande is still basking in her post-Coachella glory.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday to post a few snaps from her incredible performance during the second weekend of the music festival in Palm Springs, California, and she definitely did not hold back when it came to showing off her incredible physique. Ari shared a particularly sultry photo from the show, in which she’s seen donning a very revealing (and extra sparkly) pointy bra. She matched the skimpy top with a matching shiny skirt, which allowed her to flaunt her slim and toned figure while belting out some of her greatest hits on stage.

In the black-and-white picture, Ariana is seen laying on her back while holding the mic in her right hand, fully embroiled in her emotional performance. She dons her signature long ponytail, as well as some knee-high boots. And in yet another snapshot from the evening, the 25-year-old showcased the entire pink ensemble from a side perspective, which was only one of the several gorgeous outfits she wore throughout the show. She also shared an adorable photo of herself and K-Pop group Blackpink backstage, with all four ladies appearing joyous to be in each other’s company.

To the surprise of many concertgoers, Ariana also brought out fellow pop star Justin Bieber on stage to perform his hit single, “Sorry,” as previously reported by The Inquisitr. As fans of the Canadian heartthrob will know, he hasn’t performed live since he canceled the last leg of his Purpose tour back in July 2017.

At the time, Justin cited exhaustion, and has since opened up to his followers on social media, explaining that he decided to take a break from his career to focus on his mental health. The two successful artists, who are known for sharing the same manager, Scooter Braun, managed to shock their entire Coachella audience when they joined forces on Sunday night.

As per Elle magazine, Justin explained during the performance that he wasn’t planing on hitting the stage so soon, especially in front of such an intimidating crowd.

“I haven’t been on stage in like, two years. I came out here, I had no idea I’d be on this stage tonight. Absolutely no idea.”

“So anyway, this is my first time on stage in like, two years. So I had to get my groove back, I have to get my swag back, you know what I’m saying. So thank you so much, Coachella,” he added, also confirming that he will be dropping new music very soon.

Ariana posted a video of the two of them having a blast on stage, adding that she was “so proud” of him.