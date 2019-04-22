Ciara Braids Husband Russell Wilson’s Hair For Easter

Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson has uploaded a video to his Instagram page where his superstar wife is braiding his hair for Easter.

In his caption, Wilson mentioned that he was sat in Ciara’s office and called it her salon.

“Wifey on the braids. #EasterWeekend fun #HerOffice #CiCiSalon”

The video was shared with his 3.7 million Instagram followers. Within 15 hours of posting, the video has been watched over 668,000 times and liked by over 120,000 users. Ciara even took time to comment on the video.

“Too much fun!” she posted with a laughing emoji and love heart.

The post has over 2,800 comments proving how much impact Ciara’s made up salon has.

In 2013, Ciara got engaged to American rapper Future. They split in 2014 but did have a son together — Future Zahir Wilburn. In 2016, she married Russell Wilson, who is an American football quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League. In 2017, they had a daughter — Sienna Princess Wilson.

So far, Cici has released six studio albums — Goodies, Ciara: The Evolution, Fantasy Ride, Basic Instinct, Ciara, and Jackie.

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she said she would be up for another collaboration with Nicki Minaj who she did two tracks with on her self-titled album which The Inquisitr revealed.

“There are no plans right now but I’m always down to rock with my girl. She’s a rockstar and she knows how to really come in and make a track super fire. I’m always down for getting together,” she expressed.

On May 10, Ciara is set to release her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks. Its album cover is a work of art. Ciara appears to be covered in body paint and completely nude, which The Inquisitr recently reported. The album will consist of 11 tracks and include collaborations with Macklemore, Tekno, and Kelly Rowland.

In 2018, she released “Level Up,” which was her first single since 2015’s “Dance Like We’re Making Love.” It peaked at No. 59 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Since then, she has dropped four more tracks — “Freak Me” featuring Tekno, “Dose,” “Greatest Love,” and “Thinkin’ Bout You,” which will all appear on the album.

Ciara’s signature singles, “Goodies,” “1, 2 Step,” “Like A Boy,” and “Body Party” are still streamed in their millions. She currently has over 7 million monthly Spotify listeners.

In 2006, she made her film debut in All You’ve Got, playing the role of Becca Watley. In 2012, she starred in Mama, I Want to Sing! and That’s My Boy.

On Twitter, Ciara has over 11.1 million followers, while her Instagram account boasts a huge 21.9 million followers.