‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of April 22: Thomas Wants Hope & Shauna Points Gun At Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 22 reveal that at least two men will be pursuing Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) — and one of them is not her husband. Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) has had enough of all the deceit in her life, and wants to come clean to Hope. However, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) tries to stop her. Elsewhere, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will face off.

Monday, April 22

The Inquisitr reports that Liam will go all out to impress his wife. He will arrange a romantic dinner in a bid to win her affections back.

In the meantime, another man also has his sights set on Hope. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will continue to plot to make Hope his own. He will announce his plans to revitalize Hope For The Future.

Tuesday, April 23

Quinn spies Thomas and Sally together, per Highlight Hollywood. She will then run to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), and urge him to reconsider Sally’s loyalty. After all, it was not too long ago that Sally and Thomas were a couple.

Liam’s romantic dinner will have a sweet ending when he and Hope make love for the first time since Beth’s death. Liam will vow to always put their love first.

Wednesday, April 24

Thomas enlists the help of Amelia (Nicola Posener) — Phoebe and Kelly’s nanny — in his plot to split Liam and Hope up. It seems as if Amelia may share a heart-wrenching video of Kelly, who misses her father.

Quinn is determined to have Sally out of Wyatt’s life. She will pack Sally’s bags and try to throw her out of her son’s house. The two will face off in a heated exchange.

Thursday, April 25

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) shares the exciting news that she has a new niece with Zoe. She will tell the model that Flo is her brother’s daughter. Zoe will be visibly upset at the news.

Katie will refuse Bill’s offer, leaving him heartbroken. He will run into Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) at Il Giardino.

Friday, April 26

After hearing that Katie said “no” to Bill, Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Brooke will try to convince their sister to give Dollar Bill another chance.

Flo will tell Zoe that she is going to tell Hope the truth. They wrestle, and Flo ends up unconscious on the floor. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler photo shows Shauna holding Zoe at gunpoint, with Flo out cold on the floor.

Next Friday on B&B, Shauna takes control after disastrous results occur when an argument between Zoe and Flo gets physical when Zoe learns that Flo is preparing to tell Hope the truth about Beth. #BoIdandBeautiful #BoldandtheBeautiful pic.twitter.com/zZYUIR3IgX — Kim Huck (@acejordan23) April 19, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.