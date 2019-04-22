‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Devon Takes Off His Wedding Ring

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, April 22, reveals that Devon is moving forward in his grieving process when he removes his wedding ring before his date with Elena at Society’s opening. Plus, Nick sees Kyle kissing Lola and freaks out, while both Jack and Ashley manage to take shots at each other — using Abby and Devon’s new club as a backdrop.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) was worried. She opened Society’s doors, and there weren’t any customers waiting. Then, she calmed down as Devon (Bryton James) arrived, and she also received a bouquet from Victor (Eric Braeden).

Elsewhere, Lola (Sasha Calle) told Summer (Hunter King) that gifting a knife is bad luck without also including a coin. Summer handed Lola a quarter along with the new chef’s knife. Summer also commented about the pretty necklace Lola was wearing. Later, Nick (Joshua Morrow) wanted to go over the plans for their new house with Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer.

Elsewhere, Lola talked to Arturo (Jason Canela) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), and told them to fake it for her — even though things are strained between the two brothers. Outside, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) insisted she was on the guest list. Eventually, Mia snuck into the bar and talked with Jack (Peter Bergman) briefly. When Mia tried to make a toast, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) stopped her. Abby then wanted to throw her out, but Arturo blurted out that Mia is pregnant. When Abby realized the baby could be Arturo’s, she asked them both to leave. Rey took Mia up to her suite, and she tried to seduce him. However, Rey told Mia that her baby would be born in prison if she didn’t stop.

At Devon’s penthouse, Ana (Loren Lott) and Jett (Gilbert Glenn Brown) had some pre-show jitters. Devon showed up and sent them off to the club. Before he left, Devon took off his wedding ring while he looked at a picture of Hilary. Back at Society, Devon introduced Elena (Brytni Sarpy) to everyone. Later, he and Abby got on stage to announce Ana and Jett — and their performance was a hit.

Jack was stunned to see his assistant, Ted, promoting Jack of Hearts. He and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) sparred a bit, and then an ad for Jabot’s new Jabot Collective showed up on stage. Both Abby and Devon were mad that Jack and Ashley overstepped with their promotions, and Devon warned that if they continued, he would get his lawyers involved. After a bit, Ashley told Jack she planned to move into clothing as well, using the name of Abbott Exchange.

In the back, Kyle stole a minute with Lola — and kissed her. Nick saw his son-in-law kissing the chef, and yelled at Kyle. Nick told Summer she would get an annulment, but Summer told her dad to stay out of her marriage. Summer said she planned to make things work with Kyle, and Lola saw the newlyweds leave together.